Alicante’s Allure: Exploring Costa Blanca’s Prime Travel Spot

Alicante, perched on Spain’s Costa Blanca, is a destination of endless appeal. Renowned for its pristine beaches, Mediterranean climate, and rich cultural history, this city attracts travelers looking for a vibrant yet laid-back getaway.

Beyond the allure of its sandy shores and bustling city life, Alicante offers access to a collection of picturesque villages, coastal gems, and historical sites, all of which make it a dream destination. To truly unlock all that Alicante and the Costa Blanca have to offer, car hire in Alicante is highly recommended.

Car hire Alicante not only adds to the freedom and flexibility of your journey but also provides you with unparalleled access to explore hidden spots that public transport might not reach.

Key Destinations to Explore by Car Near Alicante

Opting for car hire Alicante opens up the possibility of visiting a variety of unique destinations in the region. Here are some top spots that are perfect for road trips:

Altea

Altea is known as one of the most picturesque villages on the Costa Blanca. With its whitewashed houses, cobbled streets, and spectacular coastal views, Altea offers a peaceful retreat from the busy city.

Its old town is a maze of quaint shops, cafes, and art galleries, perfect for strolling through at your own pace. The town is just a short drive from Alicante, making it an easy day trip destination when you’re traveling by car.

Villajoyosa

Villajoyosa, also known as the “jewel of the Costa Blanca,” is famous for its colorful houses that line the seafront and for its long-standing chocolate-making traditions.

A visit to Villajoyosa allows travelers to experience a more traditional, slower-paced side of the region, with plenty of local eateries, markets, and stunning coastal views.

Calpe Beaches

If you’re seeking a beach experience with a twist, Calpe’s beaches are a must-visit. Dominated by the impressive Peñón de Ifach rock formation, Calpe’s beaches offer crystal-clear waters and a variety of water sports options.

Having access to car hire in Alicante means you can reach Calpe’s beaches at any time, avoiding the crowds and getting the best possible beach experience.

Guadalest Valley

For those craving mountainous landscapes and scenic views, Guadalest Valley is an ideal escape. Located about an hour’s drive from Alicante, this hidden gem is known for its medieval castle, lush valley, and clear reservoirs.

Exploring Guadalest is a great way to experience a different side of the Costa Blanca, away from the coastal bustle. With car hire Alicante, you’ll have the flexibility to reach Guadalest’s most remote spots, which are otherwise difficult to access by public transport.

Alicante Wine Route

Wine lovers will find the Alicante Wine Route a delightful experience. This wine tourism route allows visitors to explore various wineries scattered across the region, each offering a taste of the area’s unique flavors.

Enjoy tastings, vineyard tours, and even culinary pairings, all within a short drive from Alicante. Having a car allows you to visit multiple wineries at your own pace and discover the local wine culture with ease.

Advantages of Renting a Car in Alicante

Opting for car hire Alicante can truly elevate your holiday experience, especially if you’re looking to explore the Costa Blanca beyond the main tourist hubs. Here are the top reasons to rent a car for your Alicante adventure:

Freedom of Movement

Renting a car gives you the freedom to create your own itinerary without depending on the schedules of buses or trains. You can visit popular spots during off-peak hours, discover less-visited locations, or spontaneously decide to change your plans.

Many local rental companies in Alicante offer a range of vehicles with flexible booking options, so you can find a car that suits your travel needs with minimal hassle, even at the airport.

Time-Saving

Public transportation often limits how much you can see in a day, especially when visiting multiple destinations. A rental car allows you to move between sites at your own speed, saving you time and allowing for a fuller experience.

Whether you want to head to Calpe’s beaches early in the morning or make a spontaneous stop in Villajoyosa, car hire Alicante makes it all possible.

Access to Remote Areas

Some of the Costa Blanca’s most beautiful places, such as secluded coves, cliffside villages, and mountain viewpoints, are more accessible by car.

A rental car can get you closer to these hidden gems, allowing for a more intimate experience with the local landscapes. For example, you can easily drive to Guadalest Valley’s remote trails and explore its rugged terrain, an opportunity that’s harder to come by without a car.

Conclusion

Alicante is a vibrant destination on the Costa Blanca that has so much to offer beyond its sunny beaches and urban attractions. By opting for car hire Alicante, you can unlock the true potential of this region.

Whether you’re drawn to the tranquil streets of Altea, the historic charm of Guadalest, or the culinary delights of the Alicante Wine Route, having a car will allow you to make the most of your holiday.

Enjoy the freedom to explore at your own pace, reach remote and scenic areas with ease, and create a travel experience that is both unique and unforgettable.