Boosting Engagement: The Role of Voice Enhancement in Video Narration

Houston, we have a problem, and it’s the quality of your video’s sound. Poor audio quality can be as serious as a mission-critical issue Apollo 13 experienced. Muffled, distorted, or incomprehensible video narration can be a real turn-off when it comes to professional image and video watch time. Thankfully, you don’t need an entire NASA crew to fix this issue, as a video audio enhancer will do the trick with only a couple of clicks.

Houston, we have a problem, and it’s the quality of your video’s sound. Poor audio quality can be as serious as a mission-critical issue Apollo 13 experienced. Muffled, distorted, or incomprehensible video narration can be a real turn-off when it comes to professional image and video watch time. Thankfully, you don’t need an entire NASA crew to fix this issue, as a video audio enhancer will do the trick with only a couple of clicks.

What’s this buzz around audio enhancers?

To better understand what an audio enhancer is and what it actually does, let’s start by looking into the issue of background noise. Whenever you’re recording someone speaking, most microphones or recording devices pick up background noise such as buzzing, echo, humming, or other people’s voices, all of which overpower the main point of focus: your speaker. This not only leads to poor comprehension for your audience but also impacts the overall experience and quality of your content, leading to an unprofessional impression. The solution? A good video audio enhancer, a tool that’s specifically designed to remove undesirable noise and highlight speech for crystal-clear audio. A video voice enhancer uses advanced technology to identify patterns that it labels as speech, which is isolated from other sounds for it to stand out and have better clarity. The best part is that all of this process usually happens at the touch of a button as long as you’ve made a great choice in terms of tools.

Find the best video voice enhancer

Not every sound enhancer out there checks all the right boxes, so it only makes sense to pick the best one carefully. Here are some features you should be on the lookout for when researching the best option for your needs:

Background noise cancellation: Whether it’s incessant knocking, buzzing, or humming noise, a good video audio enhancer will automatically detect and get rid of such nuisances that disrupt your viewers.

Volume leveling: Do you remember flipping through TV channels and having the volume go from full blast to awfully quiet in between them? Give your audience a better experience and leverage an audio enhancer that can level volumes to avoid major sound discrepancies.

Improved voice clarity: The main purpose of a video voice enhancer is to offer crystal clear speech quality. Use a tool that isolates speech and dramatically improves how it sounds compared to background noise.

Free Trial: Take it from us: nobody wants to commit to expensive subscriptions before they’ve even tested the tool in question. This is why you should always look for a sound enhancer that you can try out for free or, even better, one that offers a free plan (such as Flixier).

Web-based & easy to use: We get it; we also hate having to download and install software on computers, then become annoyed with sitting through tedious tutorials for overcomplicated features. Go for a tool that lets you enhance audio quality online and features an intuitive interface. Now, about the user-friendliness aspect…

Short tutorial: enhance audio quality online – fast & easy

We know that time is a precious commodity, so we’ve done a bit of research to find an online audio enhancer that fits the bill and checks all the right boxes, and as such, we’ve put together an easy-to-follow tutorial that’s been a real time-saver for us:

Power up Flixier

To get started with this intuitive online audio enhancer, simply type in “Flixier” into your web browser’s search bar, then open the website and tap Start Editing.

Effortlessly import your files

It doesn’t get smoother than this: once you’ve started your project, tap the Import button and bring over videos or audio files from multiple sources: your computer storage, your cloud storage accounts like Google Drive, an external link, or even your smartphone. Once you’ve gathered all multimedia files, drag and drop them onto the timeline section to start editing.

Enhance audio

Select your audio file and head to the Audio tab on the right side of the interface. There, you’ll be able to open the Enhance audio tab. Firstly, determine which kind of content you’re going to be working with from the following options:

Conference

Interview

Lecture

Mobile phone

Music

Podcast

Studio recording

Voice recording

Then, you’ll be able to choose a specific kind of audio enhancement setting that is to be applied to your audio track, depending on your needs. Here are the options:

Improve audio quality

Clean up speech

Fix loudness and levels

Reduce background noise

After choosing your settings, click the Enhance Audio button and give Flixier’s AI systems a couple of seconds to apply them to your track.

Review & continue editing

Listen to the audio track you’ve successfully enhanced. Make any other tweaks you feel are necessary. Now it’s time to get into the fun stuff by adding audio transitions, sound effects, and even background music by using Flixier’s rich, copyright-free audio library.

Export and share

Last but not least, it’s time to save and even share your project. Tap the Export button and select the format of your work, be it Video or Audio. You can also automatically share videos straight to your YouTube channel, TikTok account or safely store it in cloud services like Google Drive or Dropbox.