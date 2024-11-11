B2BROKER Unveils Major Updates for B2CORE CRM Platform: New Android App, iOS Upgrade, and 16th Release Enhancements

B2BROKER, a leading global provider of liquidity and technology solutions for the Forex and cryptocurrency markets, has announced three significant upgrades to its flagship CRM and back-office management system, B2CORE. These updates include the highly anticipated 16th release of B2CORE, a new version 1.25.0 update for the iOS app, and the launch of an all-new B2CORE Android application. Each enhancement aims to improve platform usability, security, and efficiency, empowering businesses to optimize customer management and streamline operations.

Key Highlights of B2CORE’s 16th Release

The 16th release of B2CORE introduces a suite of features designed to enhance user experience and operational capabilities for brokers, exchanges, and financial institutions.

Fully Integrated cTrader Bonus System

One of the most prominent updates in this release is the fully integrated bonus system for businesses using the cTrader trading platform. Through the B2CORE Back Office, clients can now efficiently manage customized bonus programs, including tracking and managing credits. The system allows administrators to define parameters such as bonus amounts, time frames, and symbols, giving businesses complete control over bonus offerings with enhanced transparency.

Adaptive Arabic UI for MENA Users

To better serve its clients in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, B2CORE has introduced a fully adaptive Arabic user interface. This localized UI layout enhances accessibility and navigation for Arabic-speaking users, improving user experience and expanding B2BROKER’s global reach.

Enhanced Security with TOTP-Based Two-Factor Authentication

Security is a primary focus in the latest B2CORE update. The platform now utilizes time-based one-time passwords (TOTP) as the default method for two-factor authentication, supported by popular apps such as Google Authenticator and 1Password. This shift from email-based authentication provides a more secure, user-friendly way to protect accounts and back-office administrative access.

New Exchange Request Settings for Enhanced Admin Control

Administrators using the B2CORE platform now have the ability to customize exchange requests for specific currency pairs through the newly introduced Exchange Request Settings feature. This addition enhances control over risk management and ensures greater flexibility in exchange operations.

Advanced Analytics Integrations: RudderStack and Amplitude

With the 16th release, B2CORE introduces integrations with RudderStack and Amplitude, providing clients with powerful analytics tools for real-time tracking of user activity.

RudderStack Integration: This integration allows businesses to track user data and distribute it across multiple destinations, enabling better analysis of acquisition metrics and marketing effectiveness.

This integration allows businesses to track user data and distribute it across multiple destinations, enabling better analysis of acquisition metrics and marketing effectiveness. Amplitude Integration: Amplitude’s event-tracking capabilities allow businesses to monitor key activities such as login sessions, KYC flows, deposit processes, and trading transactions. These insights support more targeted marketing and improved user experience strategies.

iOS App Version 1.25.0: A Simplified Deposit Experience

Alongside the B2CORE platform updates, B2BROKER has released version 1.25.0 of the iOS app. This upgrade introduces an optimized deposit interface, designed to streamline the deposit process for iOS users. The revamped interface offers a cleaner, more intuitive layout, making it easier for users to navigate and complete their transactions.

Launch of the B2CORE Android App: Comprehensive Financial and Trading Management

Responding to market demand, B2BROKER has launched a dedicated Android app for B2CORE, delivering a secure, mobile solution for managing financial, investment, and trading activities. The Android app offers extensive features that empower users to stay connected and manage their assets on the go.

Key Features of the B2CORE Android App

Seamless Registration and KYC Verification: Users benefit from a quick registration process with streamlined KYC verification, ensuring compliance and security.

Users benefit from a quick registration process with streamlined KYC verification, ensuring compliance and security. Comprehensive Dashboard: The Android app’s customizable dashboard provides real-time insights into balances, transactions, and wallet activity.

The Android app’s customizable dashboard provides real-time insights into balances, transactions, and wallet activity. Versatile Deposit and Withdrawal Options: Supporting both fiat and cryptocurrency transactions, the app makes it easy for users to manage deposits and withdrawals across multiple assets.

Supporting both fiat and cryptocurrency transactions, the app makes it easy for users to manage deposits and withdrawals across multiple assets. Hot Wallet Functionality: The app’s built-in hot wallet feature allows users to securely store and manage fiat and crypto assets directly on their mobile device.

The app’s built-in hot wallet feature allows users to securely store and manage fiat and crypto assets directly on their mobile device. Effortless Wallet Transfers: Users can seamlessly transfer funds between their hot wallet and trading wallet, enabling optimal fund allocation.

Users can seamlessly transfer funds between their hot wallet and trading wallet, enabling optimal fund allocation. Direct Integration with B2TRADER: Fully integrated with B2BROKER’s B2TRADER spot brokerage platform, the app supports direct cryptocurrency trading, making it a versatile tool for trading on the move.

Accessing the B2CORE Android App

Currently available for download as an APK file, the B2CORE Android app will soon be launched on the Google Play Store. For businesses interested in rolling out the app, the APK download link can be embedded into their B2CORE Back Office, where users can initiate the onboarding process by scanning a QR code.

Looking Ahead: Planned Updates and Future Integrations

B2BROKER has committed to continuing its focus on B2CORE’s evolution, with plans for future updates that include expanded compatibility with popular trading platforms such as MetaTrader and cTrader. The company remains dedicated to enhancing usability, security, and functionality for its clients worldwide, ensuring that B2CORE stays at the forefront of CRM and back-office solutions for the financial industry.

Conclusion

With the B2CORE 16th release, updated iOS app, and newly launched Android app, B2BROKER continues to provide innovative tools and solutions that cater to the needs of brokers, exchanges, and financial institutions. These updates reflect B2BROKER’s commitment to offering a robust, scalable CRM and back-office solution that emphasizes user-centric design, enhanced security, and advanced analytics capabilities. As B2BROKER looks to the future, B2CORE remains a critical tool for clients looking to strengthen their business operations and customer management in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.