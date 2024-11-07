European Interest Grows for Istanbul’s Carpet and Flooring Expo

Scheduled from 7-10 January, the Carpet and Flooring Expo 2025 at the Istanbul Expo Centre will offer a major platform for European buyers to engage with the latest carpet and flooring trends. Three additional halls will showcase industry innovation and collaboration.

With preparations underway, the Carpet and Flooring Expo 2025 (CFE) is set to take place in January at the Istanbul Expo Centre. Building on the success of its first event in December 2023, the expo will expand to 120,000 square metres, providing space for more exhibitors and visitors. Marketing and exhibitor registrations are advancing swiftly.

After a successful inaugural event with over 21,000 attendees from 103 countries, the 2025 edition will add three halls. Organised by Tüyap Exhibitions Group, alongside the Istanbul Carpet Exporters Association and the Southeastern Anatolia Carpet Exporters Association, CFE 2025 is expected to attract professionals from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.

Showcasing Trends in Carpet and Flooring

CFE 2025 will feature an array of trends and innovations in carpets, rugs, and flooring products, from handmade to machine-made varieties and textile floor coverings. Special sessions on upcoming market trends will also be held during the expo.

“As one of the fastest-growing exhibitions in the sector, CFE 2025 will offer a dynamic platform for global carpet and flooring professionals to connect, exchange ideas, and explore business opportunities. The fair’s continued expansion reflects the industry’s strong demand and Türkiye’s leading role in the global market,” said the General Manager of Tüyap Fairs Production Inc., Ilhan Ersozlu.

Strengthening International Connections

The Carpet and Flooring Expo is a prime venue for Anatolian businesses to access international markets, showcasing branded and innovative products that foster new and existing partnerships. Türkiye’s carpet exports, which exceed US$ 2.8 billion, are expected to benefit from this global event.

For more information on participation, visit http://www.icfexpo.com.