Luxury Watches in Focus: Tufina’s Statement Pieces for 2024

Image: Tufina Istanbul Theorema | GM-125-6 | rose

Why Buy a Tufina Watch?

Even though it’s easy for people to check the time on their cell phones, many still choose to wear wristwatches. This is so because timepieces have an impact. They communicate to the outside world the wearer’s appreciation of fashion and status. It follows that the desire of many people to own at least one luxury watch is understandable.

In this sense, Tufina comes forward as an accessible luxury brand that offers high-end watches at reasonable prices. Their timepieces are crafted with durable materials which ensure your investment will be worth a lifetime. Therefore, if you’re thinking of purchasing a new watch, we recommend that you invest in a Tufina watch that will last you for years to come.

Overview of the brand

With their distinctive designs and lengthy history, Tufina has created a committed and devoted following. Renowned for producing high-end timepieces at competitive costs, ranging from elegant tourbillons to unique chronographs, Tufina has become a respected brand in the industry. Their German brands Theorema and Pionier exhibit their pride in their long watchmaking heritage.

The brand is family-owned, and apparently, its history goes back to the early 1800s. All Tufina watchmakers passed their craft to the following generations, preserving traditional watchmaking techniques that are still used in their manufacturing nowadays. Their past has demonstrated that you can persevere through many difficulties and still maintain your identity.

Tufina manufactures watches with mostly mechanical and automatic movements. Genuine leather bands or stainless steel bracelets are typically featured. They became most famous for their skeleton-style mechanical watches that show off the complex gears. Sapphire crystals, incabloc-type shock protection mechanisms, full calendar complications, and several more components are included in their Theorema & Pionier collections.

Fine details, occasionally diamond or Swarovski decorations, vibrant indicators, Roman or Arabic numerals, skeletonized or photoluminescent hands, and open front and back arrangements are characteristics of designs. The majority of the watches have a 3 ATM or 5 ATM water resistant level and they all come with a written warranty.

Our Top 7 Tufina Watches | Luxury & Style Combined

If this brand has piqued your interest (it surely did for us!) here is a list of our favorite Tufina watches along with a few specifications:

Istanbul Theorema | GM-125-6 | Rose

One of the most remarkable watches in the Theroema collection is the Istanbul. This watch never fails to wow people with its unusual appearance. Istanbul, a composition that draws inspiration from architectural elements, is modern and inventive. The time is shown on a multi-patterned dial made of white and rose gold. Through a circular window, the hour is visible, while Roman numerals and dots are used to indicate the minutes on the dial.

With its 20 ruby automated movement, Istanbul offers excellent value in terms of durability and engineering. The sapphire-covered lens gives the dial the best possible protection. The band is made of real cow leather, displaying an extravagant cream-colored pattern.

Casablanca Theorema | GM-101-3 | Gold

Take into consideration Theorema’s Casablanca if you’re looking for a highly versatile skeleton watch. This is the brand’s top seller. The 17-jewel internal mechanical movement of this exceptional timepiece ensures exceptional reliability. The Roman numerals and the open face and rear give it a traditional look.

This watch’s bright gold and white hands add a sophisticated touch, while its genuine leather band and butterfly buckle ensure optimal security. The skeletonized design is made even more appealing by the rich brown leather strap, which beautifully complements the mirror-polished 22-karat gold-plated case.

Vienna Calendar Theorema | GM-127-4 | Gold

Vienna Calendar, a recent release from the Theorema collection, has become one of the most versatile yet trendy timepieces from this brand. Equipped with an automatic 24-jewel movement, this practical watch is perfect for everyday wear for the busy gentleman. The guilloché-pattern dial comes in a velvety deep blue, creating a striking contrast with the 22-karat gold-plated case. The gold and white dauphine-style hands add a nice pop of color.

The central element of this design is the bold placement of the sub-dials. At 12 o’clock, you’ll find the largest sub-dial, displaying a sun and moon phase complication. Below, two sub-dials display the date and day, engraved into the dial. At 6 o’clock, there is an open-heart window that showcases the intricate internal mechanisms. The whole design is completed by a crocodile-patterned brown leather band, which is both visually appealing and comfortable to wear.

Dublin Pionier | GM-508-1 | White

Now, this is what we think of when we’re talking about eye-catching designs. Dublin comes with an engraved face that features an interesting composition of four black sub-dials. The harmonious display of the entire calendar function serves both a practical and aesthetic purpose. Everything is in the details. The blue bezel compliments the thin blue and white hands. The white leather strap ensures both comfort and style. Dublin Pionier is for sure one of the best high-end automatic timepieces of this collection.

Zurich Tourbillon Theorema | GM-901-5 | Black

For those seeking a traditional tourbillon watch, the Zurich Tourbillon fulfills all your requirements. The skeleton design of this GMT multifunction tourbillon is what makes it stand out. This limited edition sun and moon compilation is a rare timepiece designed for the gentleman who expects something extraordinary. This is the highest-grade skeleton tourbillon available.

This watch is made of sapphire crystal, which gives it unmatched scratch resistance. Built with an in-house mechanical movement with 20 rubies, Zurich tourbillon promises long-lasting accuracy and durability. Its authentic black leather Italian band is quite elegant, while the deploying butterfly buckle offers the best possible security. The striking tourbillon movement and the skeletonized gold dial are the focal points of this spectacular timepiece.

Barcelona Pionier | GM-516-12 | Rose

Playful. Bold. Attractive. A contemporary rose watch for the fashionable man. This watch is designed for individuals who enjoy tough, manly timepieces. Reliability and performance are guaranteed by the automatic 20 ruby movement coupled with the date calendar function. With its versatility and utility in mind, this watch is ideal for any setting. The “sunray” skeletonization pattern is a brilliant choice that allows the wearer to take a closer look at the fine mechanisms inside. The large bezel matches the confident vibes. A timeless watch that is both modern and classic in design.

Tirona Chronograph Pionier | GM-550-3 | Blue

Every man needs a versatile chronograph which delivers that chic, sporty look. Therefore, the Tirona Chronograph has to be on our list of must-haves. But there’s a clever twist to this classic timepiece – its red bezel accent. A fantastic pop of color that makes this timepiece stand out from the rest. The blue dial is adorned with white hands and baton index indicators. Engineered to perfection, the internal quartz movement ensures unmatched precision. A chronograph with 5 ATM water resistance is the ideal choice for anyone seeking a trustworthy, everyday timepiece.