Plast Eurasia 2024 Returns with a Spotlight on Sustainability and Bioplastics

The 33rd edition of Plast Eurasia Istanbul will take place from 4th to 7th December 2024 at the Tüyap Fair and Congress Centre. Known as Europe’s leading plastics industry fair, the event is poised to host over 1,500 exhibitors and welcome more than 70,000 visitors, bringing together global leaders for four days of innovation and collaboration.

Organised by Tüyap Fair Group in partnership with PAGEV (Turkish Plastic Industry Research, Development and Education Foundation), Plast Eurasia 2024 will place a strong emphasis on sustainability. Bioplastics will be a key focus, with displays featuring products such as bioplastic cups created from recycled coffee waste.

The event will also debut Hall 12A, a dedicated space for showcasing advancements in bioplastic technologies. This expansion provides attendees with the opportunity to discover the future of sustainable materials and their growing role in the plastics industry.