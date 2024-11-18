Plast Eurasia 2024 Returns with a Spotlight on Sustainability and Bioplastics

The 33rd edition of Plast Eurasia Istanbul will take place from 4th to 7th December 2024 at the Tüyap Fair and Congress Centre. Known as Europe’s leading plastics industry fair, the event is poised to host over 1,500 exhibitors and welcome more than 70,000 visitors, bringing together global leaders for four days of innovation and collaboration.
Organised by Tüyap Fair Group in partnership with PAGEV (Turkish Plastic Industry Research, Development and Education Foundation), Plast Eurasia 2024 will place a strong emphasis on sustainability. Bioplastics will be a key focus, with displays featuring products such as bioplastic cups created from recycled coffee waste.
The event will also debut Hall 12A, a dedicated space for showcasing advancements in bioplastic technologies. This expansion provides attendees with the opportunity to discover the future of sustainable materials and their growing role in the plastics industry.
Diverse range of products
“Plast Eurasia Istanbul is not only a commercial event but also a platform for exploring the sustainable innovations that will shape the future of our industry. We are proud to highlight bioplastics this year as part of our commitment to fostering environmentally friendly solutions,” said a Tüyap spokesperson.
The event will present a diverse range of products, including plastic machinery, machine equipment, molds, recycling technologies, raw materials, and chemicals, allowing visitors to experience advancements across all facets of the industry. International participation remains robust, with delegates from Europe and MENA, especially from countries such as Germany, Denmark, Iran, Russia, and China, underscoring Plast Eurasia Istanbul’s role as a global industry hub.
Interactive spaces and quiz points
Newly added Hall 12A will provide a unique, interactive experience for visitors. In a special area dedicated to bioplastics, attendees can discover how coffee pulp is recycled into reusable products, gaining insight into the environmental benefits of bioplastics. Visitors can also participate in a quiz at the fair’s foyer, where correct answers earn vouchers for coffee, inviting them to sample sustainable coffee cups in action.
Plast Eurasia Istanbul, the largest plastics fair in Eurasia, is a key event, offering significant commercial and technological opportunities for exhibitors and visitors alike across Europe and MENA. The fair aims to drive the industry forward, opening pathways for new partnerships and promoting innovative solutions for a more sustainable future.