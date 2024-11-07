Turning Passion into Profit: Building a Business Around Gaming

Creating a business around your favorite game is quite a profitable and natural process if you love and understand the main aspects. You can provide boost services to players to increase their game ranks, since this is a very popular service for all gamers who do not have a stable online, but want to try their hand at the strongest players at high ranks. Skycoach provides such services, and you can use their experience as a guide.

Understanding the market and your niche

Rank boosting services are popular in all competitive projects, but for each game there are already representatives providing this service, so you need to research the niche to understand the target audience, the level of competition, demand and, of course, the average cost.

The target audience is the average age of gamers who most often order the service,

Consider all competitors and understand their main advantages and ideas in order to form your offer and price.

Assess demand – the final price and additional conditions for providing the service depend on the number of requests for boosting, you can find them on specialized forums.

Develop a business plan and structure

To plan your business on CoD boosting services, you need to create a business plan and describe all game aspects in order to understand the cost and offer players a ready-made service.

Business model – You need to decide in what format you will offer the service, inviting players to a squad, or requesting a game account and whether to charge for all progress, or for each new level separately.

Service options – Describe all additional services, such as providing the client with received trophies, which can affect the price and interest.

Prices – formulate the cost of your services in such a way that they are comparable with competitors, there is no point in high prices, due to the fact that until you are known as a Black Ops 6 booster, you simply will not be trusted, which means that customers will not overpay for them.

Create a professional website

As you develop, immediately invest money in a website or mobile application to improve the flow of application processing and connect acquiring in order to immediately take payment from your clients.

A good website should meet design requirements and simply be convenient for all types of users, both experienced and beginners.

You do not need too many sections – only the service, price, reviews and, if possible, examples of completed tasks.

If possible, create communication between the client and the contractor so that you can track the status of the order, or at any time clarify the stage of execution, or track it in real time through the broadcast.

Hire experienced boosters

To provide high-quality Call of Duty boosting services, it is important to understand how the rank increases in principle, or know the criteria for hiring high-quality boosters who will not spoil your reputation and will not deceive customers.

Important criteria will be:

Game rank.

Understanding the principles of character development and Black Ops 6 boosting.

Reliability and confidentiality of your data and the client’s account.

Good communication skills and willingness to answer questions from the manager or the client.

Communicate and look for potential boosters on the Call of Duty forums and, if possible, enter into full contracts with them so that you have the opportunity to hold them accountable in the event of a breach of the agreement.

Set clear terms and process

To get satisfied customers, you need to provide them with full information about how and when your Call of Duty boosting will take place.

Write down all the terms and give a guarantee of the safety of accounts, or the performance of the service on time if the boost is provided through a game group.

Specify the terms of return and cancellation, under what circumstances they can be applied.

Be sure to specify the deadlines for the order and adhere to them, it is better to take time with a reserve.

Mention keeping all customer information confidential.

Marketing and branding

At the first stages and in the future, you need to evoke an association for your clients that they are cooperating with a serious brand that they can trust with money and the security of their account.

To attract your first clients, you can use:

Game chats and forums, but do not mention real money, otherwise you will quickly get banned – provide additional information in private messages.

Buy contextual advertising on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, etc.

Look for gaming communities in Discord and leave your ads in them.

Find a good SEO specialist who will start promoting your site in the search engine.

Order paid advertising through Google Adv.

Customer service and communication

Try to serve the client well and offer some bonuses to form your base of satisfied customers.

Request feedback on what they liked and what could be improved in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 boosting.

Implement quality assurance measures

Regardless of who performs the service – you or your employees, it is always necessary to conduct quality control.

Check the quality and timeliness of service by creating independent requests and see how employees cope with them and how they communicate.

Analyze customer reviews, especially negative and average ones, for example 3 out of 5, try to understand the general problem that will help eliminate errors.

Reward regular customers and successful employees, motivating them to repeat orders and improve the quality and speed of order fulfillment.

Manage scaling and growth

Once you have your first regular customers, it’s time to scale your efforts and develop your business.

Expand your services by offering not only Black Ops 6 rank boosting, but also achievements and unique weapons.

Automate invoicing, credentialing, messaging, and other mechanisms and processes that will save you time.

Cooperate with other CoD boosters to exchange customers and services for a portion of the reward.

Launch a discount and loyalty program for regular customers, or offer bundled services, such as Black Ops 6 boost and a free skin. Run temporary promotions on services to attract new customers who are hesitant to order a service, but may agree under the pretext of a low price.

Conclusion

Starting your own Call of Duty boosting business can be a rewarding and profitable endeavor if you already have the necessary gaming experience and the desire to monetize it.

It is important to perform your tasks responsibly, prioritizing quality and customer satisfaction, their safety and a clear understanding of the entire gaming process.

After understanding the main features and tricks and getting your first customers, the scaling stage will begin, through advertising on social networks and forums on the Internet, expanding the number of employees, creating a website and connecting acquiring for maximum automation of the entire process.

To be one of the best Call of Duty boosting services, constantly monitor updates and learn from the best to speed up and improve the entire rank development process and additionally offer various discounts and bonuses to get good reviews and increase the number of customers.

Interact with other services, learn from their experience and exchange clients.