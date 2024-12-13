Balancing Digital Presence: Navigating Modern Marketing Demands

Working in marketing, whether you’re part of a digital marketing agency London or elsewhere, you might have heard the stereotype from non-marketers or possibly your boss, that you need to be chronically online. The idea is that by staying up-to-date with trends, your business can make the most of content opportunities, stay ahead of competitors, and anticipate client needs before they even express them.

But you don’t need to spend all your time online to work in marketing, and there’s a very clear difference between working in marketing and scrolling through social media (maybe that’s more of a temptation and in line with your job if you are a social media manager.)

And remember that in marketing the offline moments are just as valuable.

So, can you work in marketing without being online 24/7?

Yes- for the Trends

Yes, you may have to somewhat be online so you don’t miss out on any marketing trends. But of course, some jobs will require more of the internet than the likes of LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and other social media. And you won’t have to be online much if you have a non-marketing marketing role like being the finance manager.

However, roles in social media, content, SEO, PPC, and web development may require you to be online for most of the day.

But the truth is unless you’re a researcher or in social media, you don’t need to constantly track marketing trends. However, understanding them is key to grasping why certain marketing strategies succeed or fail.

Being online as a marketer isn’t just about researching trends; it’s also about understanding how users interact with the digital world. For example, if you Google ‘SEO services essex,’ you’ll immediately find Essex-based marketing agencies offering services to boost search engine rankings. This shows how the internet is not just a tool for marketers to stay informed but also a vital platform for driving business opportunities.

Social Media Makes Work Easy- But Is It Always Better?

Social media can make your work life easier, that is if you’re talking about automation tools. Platforms like SocialPilot, Hootsuite, and Buffer can save you hours when it comes to scheduling posts, tracking analytics and creating content.

So, automation tools can save you time. But there is the temptation to rely too much on AI, and it could make for ‘lazy work’ might as well pay someone on fiver, that’s if you haven’t figured out how to use AI to your advantage.

The big plus of social media is that it connects teams who are not able to have constant conversations but have to work together. And yet the plus can also be a minus, communication online is not necessarily better than in-person communication.

According to Betterup, a virtual coaching platform, ‘face-to-face communication is often more effective than written or audio-only conversations.’

However, automated tools still have value in the workplace, especially when it comes to improving productivity levels. Tools like Monday.com and Jira, help you stay organised, streamline workflows and keep communications open.

While social media and digital tools have their place, they can’t entirely replace the power of in-person collaboration and human connection. Could this mean that you can be a successful marketer without a great online presence?

Work Life Balance

Working in marketing might lead to 60-hour weeks, hours-long phone calls, thousands of words on a page, endless scrolls and never-ending meetings. But it doesn’t have to be. Of course, it depends on your job role, your seniority, and how toxic your work environment is.

That being said, a work-life balance is crucial and one way you can ensure you are not chronically online using focus apps like ‘Refocus’ which can block apps, so you are not working after work.

Breaks from scrolling online are so important for your mental health, according to RSPH, ‘Social media use is linked with increased rates of anxiety, depression and poor sleep.’

Finding ways to unplug and set boundaries is essential to maintain good mental health and long term productivity. And as tempting as it is to browse for personal matters at work, avoid the urge and it is ok to keep your loved ones on read until later.

Final Thoughts

To work in marketing you don’t need to be online 24/7, you likely do need access to the internet. Being online is helpful when it comes to researching and understanding marketing trends, making work easier with automation tools but having a work life balance is so important. With social media use being linked to poor mental health, and browsing on the internet being so addictive, there is a need for implementing healthy practices and a work-life balance.

So no you don’t need to be chronically online or neither should you. But working in marketing does require you to be online during your contracted hours, but it is your choice to go beyond that, and if you don’t enjoy working online from 9-5 then working in marketing may be the wrong place for you to be.

But on a positive note, if you really enjoy your job role you won’t even feel like you are online all the time.