The Dynamic Landscape of Marketing Techniques in 2024

With more and more businesses comes more and more competition. The digital landscape has changed the game, and with the right techniques, even an underdog can get noticed in between the mega giant companies.

Achieving this feat requires innovation and the right marketing techniques to stand out. Some have the creativity to go it alone, while others may have a great idea but need to enlist the help of marketing professionals.

Do you really need a fancy digital marketing company in London or other popular areas? Not necessarily, talent is spread out all across the country and your business may find its guiding light in an unexpected corner of the world.

To help your business stand out, here’s an overview of the various different types of digital marketing to help you choose which ones to use.

SEO

SEO stands for Search Engine Optimisation and is all about making your business’s website as appealing to search engines like Google, Bing, etc as possible.

These search engines use automated systems that scan your site and index them. They will look for particular things such as:

If your site is user friendly, meaning fast and easy to navigate (for both the robot systems and humans).

If it contains quality relevant content and information.

And does it feature keywords? These will be researched and chosen based on what potential customers will type into search engines when they are looking for the products or services that you sell. Keywords will be inserted into content on the website.

With many products, services, businesses, news, information all first found via search engine, SEO is an incredibly important part of digital marketing.

Focusing on optimising the key elements of a site’s content, structure, and even technical function will push your site closer to the ever chased top spot of search engines – meaning more people will instantly see you and click on your website (hopefully purchasing from it too).

SEO is organic, which means it’s free and doesn’t require paid adverts. So getting it right is a cost effective way to boost your brand’s visibility and attract customers.

Social Media Marketing

Millions upon millions of people use social media daily, so it’s one of the best places to find an audience.

You can use both free (organic) posts and paid advertisements, usually called sponsored or promoted posts depending on the platform.

Businesses should definitely have a website, and social media is also a must. There are many different social media platforms out there, such as:

Facebook

Instagram

X (formerly Twitter)

TikTok

Snapchat

YouTube also counts

Various other Twitter-likes such as the Instagram linked Threads

LinkedIn

Ideally your business should be on all of these, and you can create different (or at least slightly altered) content for different platforms. The majority share features such as posting images and videos, as well as written content.

Each platform has a different perceived audience, but this can actually be a wider range than most think. People of all ages use Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, etc.

Sometimes trends change and different age groups may migrate to one platform over the other, so pay attention to that.

You should also pay attention to other trends and memes that are doing the rounds on social media platforms. Some businesses have been very successful adding their own spin on things.

Social media also enables you to collaborate with other brands or influencers of varying levels in order to promote your products. But you need to choose the right fitting partnership for it to work for your business.

With social media, you can also engage and connect with your audience on a more personal level.

Other Types of Marketing

SEO and Social Media themselves are huge in the world of digital marketing, they encapsulate a lot of other marketing types, such as:

Content Marketing

This refers to written content, as well as videos and images that will be posted on your website and social media, and will contribute to SEO.

PPC

Stands for Pay-Per-Click, and is a form of paid advertising on search engines. It is used to boost your business’s search engine ranking so you’ll be higher up. Every time someone clicks on the advert it costs your business money, the money depends on how many people click and whether they actually purchase something (aka convert).

Email Marketing

To build and keep a customer base, consider using email marketing. Incite customers to sign up for your emails, and send them information about discounts, offers, new products and more.

Final Thoughts

These are some of the main types of digital marketing that every business should consider utilising a combination of. There’s a lot of crossover with these marketing opportunities, so try out each and see what works – you can always enlist the help of marketing experts.