POWERbreathe International Launches Smart Breathing Training System

POWERbreathe International Ltd has proudly unveiled its revolutionary smart breathing training system, designed to naturally enhance fitness levels, lower blood pressure, improve sleep, and support both heart and lung health—all achievable in just 30 breaths, twice daily.

At the heart of the system lies the POWERbreathe Plus IMT, a device long utilised by respiratory patients and elite athletes alike. By creating resistance as users inhale, the device strengthens the breathing muscles through Inspiratory Muscle Training (IMT), a technique proven to improve lung efficiency and breathing stamina, delivering a host of health benefits.

The system is further enhanced by the addition of the Smart Adaptor and the ActiBreathe® app, transforming the device—often referred to as “dumbbells for your diaphragm”—into a cutting-edge intelligent training system. Features include strength testing, progress tracking, real-time feedback, and customised training plans to optimise results.

“Since introducing the first mechanical breathing trainer to the NHS in the 1990s, our devices have changed the face of respiratory muscle training globally, having been recognised by the World Health Organization (WHO) and extensively studied in international clinical research,” said Harry Brar, Managing Director of POWERbreathe International.

“In recent years, clinical studies highlighting the broader mental and physical health benefits of Inspiratory Muscle Training has led to a surge in demand for our products among everyday health and wellness enthusiasts, and we have revolutionised to meet these needs.

“Today’s launch reflects our commitment to delivering an optimised experience for all POWERbreathe users—whether they are using the device under medical supervision, with a trainer, or independently. The system’s unique features are designed to maximise health and fitness goals, enhance motivation and aid adherence so users can fully experience the life changing benefits of our breathing trainers.”