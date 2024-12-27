The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly accelerating, with projections suggesting the global AI market will reach $305.9 billion by the end of 2024. Currently, over 58% of large companies utilize at least one AI application, leveraging it for tasks like automating administrative processes, personalizing customer experiences, and making data-driven decisions.

However, for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), integrating AI technologies remains a significant challenge due to the fragmented nature of available solutions and the often high costs involved.

To address this issue, RPTech AI has developed Golyate, an application designed to centralize top AI services onto a single platform. Golyate aims to democratize access to AI, particularly for SMEs, by simplifying integration and enhancing operational efficiency.

After its success in France, Golyate is now expanding internationally, starting with its launch in England and planning an entry into the American market.

A unique centralization to boost business efficiency

Golyate is an innovative all-in-one application that centralizes the best available artificial intelligences. Accessible via a simple web browser, it simplifies the installation process and ensures a smooth user experience, regardless of where users are located.

The features of Golyate are designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and freelancers.

Among the services offered are:

Conversational Chat Service : Users can interact with a chat service based on the latest version of GPT to write texts, emails, code lines, or rephrase sentences with exceptional quality.

Translation Service : Real-time translation of sentences and entire documents; a service that provides some of the best results on the market thanks to advanced AI.

Summarization Service : PDF documents can be submitted for concise summaries, facilitating information management and productivity.

Transcription Service : Meetings can be recorded and automatically transcribed, with an additional feature to capture speakers’ voices during video conferences via a Chrome extension.

New: a complete workflow for transcription and translation

Golyate goes even further by integrating a workflow that links transcription and translation.

This feature allows meetings to be transcribed directly into the desired language, making minutes accessible to an international audience efficiently and quickly.

The Law Service: an essential legal tools for businesses

As part of its commitment to providing solutions tailored to the specific needs of each market, Golyate also offers a Legal Service.

This service enables companies to familiarise themselves with the laws in force in different countries or to understand specific legal situations. This feature is particularly useful for international companies that have commercial relations or partnerships with entities located abroad. With this service, users can navigate the world’s different legal systems with confidence, improving the security and efficiency of their operations.

A distinctive solution with a global market

Golyate stands out from its competitors through several key aspects:

Centralization of AI Services : Golyate is one of the few platforms to offer a complete centralization of the best artificial intelligence services, thereby simplifying the user experience;

Accessibility and Simplicity : Designed to be intuitive, Golyate is accessible even to users who are novices in technology. This ease of use is complemented by technical power that rivals the most advanced solutions on the market;

Adaptability and Scalability : Golyate caters to both freelancers and large companies, with a flexibility that allows its deployment in any organization worldwide.

Ambitious international expansion

Building on its success in France, RPTech AI is preparing to introduce Golyate to an international audience.

The company announces its participation in The Business Show London in November 2024, where visitors can discover the power of Golyate at stand B1234.

The next step in the international adventure will take place in May 2025, with a confirmed presence at The Business Show Miami.

About the Fab 3 of artificial intelligence

The story of Golyate is closely linked to the vision and journey of its three founders.

Together, Mehdi Verpillon, Simon Jollivet, and Mattias Hurot have successfully combined their skills to create a solution that redefines the use of artificial intelligence in business.

Mehdi Verpillon – CEO

A visionary and strategist, Mehdi Verpillon is the soul behind Golyate. From his early days in the IT field, he has had a passion for entrepreneurship, leading him to found an association dedicated to technological innovation.

This enriching experience was the springboard that enabled him to embark on the Golyate adventure, becoming CEO of RPTech AI. Today, he leads the company with a clear ambition: to transform the challenges of artificial intelligence into accessible opportunities for all businesses, regardless of their size.

Simon Jollivet – COO

The operational pillar of RPTech AI, Simon Jollivet brings his expertise in project management and IT to Golyate.

With his studies in IT, bolstered by an internship in major French companies, Simon has gained a deep understanding of the needs of modern businesses. As COO, he ensures that each RPTech AI initiative aligns with market demands, guaranteeing flawless project execution and optimal customer satisfaction.

Mattias Hurot – CTO

Known for his ingenuity, Mattias Hurot is often referred to as the “MacGyver” of the team.

His career is marked by impressive versatility: studies in IT, management, and leadership. This combination of skills allows him to brilliantly orchestrate the technological integration of Golyate.

As CTO, Mattias is the guardian of the company’s technical vision, ensuring that every solution proposed by Golyate is not only innovative but also perfectly suited to the operational realities of businesses.

The origin of the project: a shared passion for AI

The Fab 3 share a common fascination with artificial intelligence, a field they have closely followed since its early days.

Their project, Golyate, was born out of this passion and a clear observation: artificial intelligence offers immense opportunities, but companies often face the complexity of using these technologies effectively.

Aware of this need, they decided to simplify access to AI by centralizing the best services on a single platform. Golyate is thus the fruit of their commitment to making technological innovation accessible, efficient, and useful for all businesses, without having to navigate a multitude of complex solutions.