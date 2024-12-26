Aisles Introduces Shield: The Next-Generation AI Security Solution

Portland, OR – Imagine a world where your security systems are unbreachable, your vehicle remains secure against modern theft techniques, and your home is protected from all threats. This vision comes to life with Shield, the latest innovation from Aisles, poised to revolutionize home and vehicle security.

Transforming Security with AI Innovation

Shield, set to be available for pre-order soon, is an AI-driven security system designed to thwart hacking, signal interference, and network outages. With real-time intelligence, advanced defenses, and seamless integration, Shield is more than just a device—it’s a powerful security solution.

Unbroken Security in Any Scenario

One of Shield’s standout features is its ability to keep security devices operational during outages. Whether facing a network failure or a hacking attempt, Shield instantly establishes a secure temporary network, ensuring devices like Ring or Wyze remain functional. For prolonged outages, optional LTE integration ensures continuous communication, keeping users protected in real time.

Shield also provides exceptional protection for keyless entry systems in vehicles, preventing hackers from intercepting or spoofing signals with its Frequency Hopping Technology. Additionally, it includes EMP Defense and Spoofer Device Neutralization to counter any attempts to compromise vehicle security.

Anticipatory Intelligence and Adaptability

Shield’s AI is proactive, not just reactive. Through adaptive learning, it evolves with every new threat, staying ahead of emerging hacking techniques. Its geo-fencing technology adds another layer of protection, allowing users to set virtual boundaries for their vehicles. If a vehicle crosses these boundaries, Shield sends an alert and can initiate a lockdown, rendering the vehicle immobile.

This level of real-time responsiveness means every hacking attempt, physical tampering, or unauthorized access triggers instant alerts and countermeasures, giving users total control over their security.

Advancing Home Security

As the central hub for smart devices, Shield ensures seamless integration with existing ecosystems while offering advanced threat detection. It guarantees no security footage or logs are lost, with locally stored data automatically synced to the cloud once connectivity is restored.

Get Ready to Pre-Order

Shield will soon be available for pre-order, giving early adopters the chance to revolutionize their security. Whether protecting your home, vehicle, or key fobs, Shield offers innovation, reliability, and peace of mind.

Stay tuned as Aisles ushers in a new era of AI-powered protection. With Shield, your security is always online.

MEDIA CONTACT

Contact Person: Ignacio Rosales

Company Name: Aisles

Email: help@aisles.app

Website: https://aisles.app/