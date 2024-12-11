INFLOW Global Summit 2024 Brings Influencers from Around the World to Istanbul

The 8th INFLOW Global Summit 2024 brought together 60 top influencers from 30 countries in Istanbul, highlighting Türkiye’s role as a prominent hub for digital advancement and cultural promotion. Turkish Airlines served as the main sponsor of the event, which celebrated Istanbul’s historical and modern charms.

Taking place from 1–4 December, the summit welcomed influencers with a combined audience of over 250 million. Sponsored by Turkish Airlines, the event reinforced Türkiye’s position as a leader in influencer marketing and a centre for exchanging expertise in the industry.

With 74.41 million internet users, 57.50 million social media users, and 80.69 million cellular connections in early 2024, Türkiye stands as a key player in the global digital landscape. The country’s young, digitally connected population serves as a testing ground for influencers to experiment and thrive on global platforms.

“We are proud to have organized the 8th INFLOW Global Summit in Istanbul,” said Afşın Avcı, Co-Founder of INFLOW. “Our global journey reflects INFLOW’s mission to bridge cultures and ideas through the power of digital storytelling. Türkiye’s advanced digital infrastructure and its vibrant cultural backdrop create a unique environment for influencers and brands to connect, innovate, and inspire. This event demonstrated the potential for Istanbul to play a leading role in shaping the future of the digital world.”

Inspiring Creativity Took Flight with Turkish Airlines

The summit’s highlights included a creative content competition hosted by Turkish Airlines, where influencers developed campaign ideas under the theme of “Widen Your World” with Turkish Airlines. The winning team earned round-trip business class tickets, showcasing the collaborative potential of influencer marketing.

Another standout was the Inner Portrait art project, a collaboration between Turkish Airlines and internationally acclaimed artist Refik Anadol. The project explored the impact of travel on human biology, merging art and cultural storytelling. Participants experienced a documentary and immersive visuals that redefined the transformative power of travel.

INFLOW Global Summit offered influencers the opportunity to discover the unique historical and modern texture of Istanbul. They were welcomed with premium services at İGA Istanbul Airport and stayed in the luxurious atmosphere blended with the historical texture of The Peninsula Istanbul throughout the summit.

Istanbul as a perfect setting to connect influencers

Emre Gelen, Co-Founder of INFLOW, reflected on the summit’s significance: “Istanbul provided the perfect setting to connect influencers with brands and foster creative ideas. Türkiye’s young, dynamic population and high digital penetration make it a natural hub for influencer marketing. The projects developed during the summit underline the creative and commercial potential of this sector, paving the way for global collaborations.”

Gelen also emphasized the cultural dimension of the summit, adding “Beyond marketing, INFLOW is about fostering an ecosystem where culture and digital innovation intersect. By hosting influencers in Istanbul, we introduced them to a city where history meets modernity, inspiring them to create content that showcases Türkiye’s cultural richness to the world.”

The event concluded with a shopping experience at Emaar Mall Square, a farewell dinner at Address Istanbul, the first luxury hotel on the Asian side of Istanbul, and panoramic views Emaar Skyview. By blending cultural promotion with innovative digital strategies, INFLOW Global Summit strengthened Turkey’s leading position in influencer marketing and global cultural engagement.

For Media Inquiries:

Kübra Çakar

+90 541 337 87 28

media@inflownetwork.com