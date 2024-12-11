B2TRADER New Update – What Does The $8M Multi-Asset, Multi-Market Platform Has to Offer?

Earlier this year, B2BROKER debuted its advanced trading platform, B2TRADER 1st version, supporting crypto spot markets and multi-currency accounts. This introduction marked a significant milestone in the company’s timeline for innovative solutions for brokerage firms.

In breaking news, B2BROKER announced another update with major service expansions and much-needed features. After two and a half years and an $8 million investment in development, the new B2TRADER increases the support beyond crypto spot to include Forex, CFDs and crypto derivatives.

This makes B2TRADER the only real multi-asset, multi-market trading platform for new startups looking to gain a competitive edge and existing brokerage firms with large client bases. Let’s explore the full range of functions and features introduced in this update.

Market Insights and Inspiration

The Forex platform industry has gone through critical shifts in the past two years, with brokers realising the risks of relying on a single platform. Some have built their own systems, while others have been using multiple platforms to address their numerous business models.

B2BROKER focused on this market opportunity and gap to develop a sophisticated solution offering flexibility and utility through one platform.

“Capital markets continue to grow, and these gaps between market needs and existing solutions are widened. Many platforms lack the flexibility to support diverse markets and business models.

That’s why we upgraded B2TRADER—a platform built for real multi-market and multi-asset trading. It’s flexible, scalable, and fits any business model, whether you’re focused on FOREX, CFDs, CRYPTO SPOT, Derivatives, Multi-Asset, or Prop Trading services.” Said Arthur Azizov, CEO and co-founder of B2BROKER.

One Solution That Suits All Brokerage Firms

B2BROKER’s CEO explained the purpose of this platform: “B2TRADER lets brokers create and offer as many assets and markets as they want, across CRYPTO SPOT, CFDs, and FOREX—all through a single account. Alternatively, brokers can choose to keep separate accounts for their FOREX, CRYPTO SPOT, or CFD operations.”

It is a fully customisable white label solution that focuses on speed, affordability, and UI simplicity. B2TRADER combines crypto spot, Forex and CFDs on a single platform, delivering genuine multi-asset and multi-market trading solutions.

B2BROKER offers an accounts-based pricing system rather than a volume-based one, offering brokers a more effective way to predict costs and estimate profit margins.

Here’s a quick overview of B2TRADER’s main highlights:

High Performance — The engine is now capable of handling up to 3,000 requests per second, offering rapid execution and scalability.

Multi-Asset & Multi-Market trading capabilities — B2TRADER offers CRYPTO SPOT, CFDs, and FOREX trading through a single account, with the option for brokers to use separate accounts for distinct business models.

Dynamic Leverage — Traders can adjust leverage ratios according to preset admin settings, offering enhanced control over market conditions and better wallet balance.

Cross-Margin Collateral Management — Brokers can set collateral limits and percentages for each currency, providing better risk management tools during unexpected market dynamics.

Liquidity Agnostic — B2TRADER integrates with the best liquidity bridge technologies, such as OneZero, PrimeXM, and B2CONNECT, allowing seamless connection to major crypto exchanges and any liquidity provider.

Smart Cross-Rate Tree — Facilities trading over almost any CFD pair using optimal pricing and fast execution, continuously updating prices for cross-currency and exotic pairs.

End-to-End Experience from One Mobile App

B2TRADER comes with mobile apps, providing unique iOS and Android builds under the client’s name. Now, brokers can upload their apps on their Apple and Google stores and allow users to access and download them much easier.

Additionally, the B2TRADER app is available through APK files to offer direct access to the Android app without going through the lengthy approval processes of Apple and Google. This way, users can install the application and begin trading within a few minutes.

This approach simplifies everything from onboarding to KYC, deposits, withdrawals, trading, and security, all within a single interface. No more switching between apps to trade or manage the account!

What’s Coming Next?

“Our goal is simple: to bridge the gap between FOREX and Crypto markets, giving brokers the tools to offer a wider range of markets and grow their businesses with confidence.”, outlines B2BROKER’s CEO.

The plans are on for the next iteration, packed with unique features like Perpetual Future, in the future to make B2TRADER the perfect solution for all your brokerage needs.

With an open API, FIX API protocol support, and a Prime model for efficient connectivity, B2TRADER will seamlessly fit into any ecosystem.