Shop Until You Drop: Benefits of Using the Billigst Kredittkort

As the ability to find what we need in online shops and the number of people offering bespoke items increases, so does the rate at which online transactions are performed. Unlike traditional shops, you cannot spend cash, so you will need to find another way to make your payment online.

With additional ways to spend online, including through gaming and gambling, the number of ways to pay online has significantly increased. Below, we explore the different types of online payment and the protection they afford the buyer.

Bank Transfer

One of the most straightforward ways to pay someone for goods and services is via a bank transfer. Bank transfers are an easy way to send money quickly to the bank account of the recipient.

To make payment via bank transfer, all that you need is the ability of your bank to make direct transfer payments and the bank account information of the recipient. Once you have the bank details, you simply enter them into your online banking service and send the payment.

Payments are usually received within two hours of being made within the same country, but can be quicker if both accounts are held with the same bank. Bank transfers are usually made for transactions to someone you know in person or for smaller businesses that wish to avoid the transaction fees associated with other types of payment.

It is important to ensure that when making bank transfers for online transactions, the payment is not a scam. Scammers are increasing online, and with the increased details to avoid being caught, it is important to recognize the signs.

More information about online scams can be found via a search online to protect yourself. If you are caught in an online scam and make a bank transfer, it is not always possible to get your money back, so care should always be taken.

Debit or Credit Card

Payment via card is one of the most common ways to pay when shopping online. Both methods are the same, and to complete the transaction, you will need to enter your card number, expiration month, and security code.

The transaction will be processed, and the payment will be transferred to the recipient. Depending on the website and type of card used there may be a transaction fee applied to the payment which will be passed on to the buyer. There may also be transaction fees for the seller for the payment to be processed.

When paying via either card method, there is no practical difference in how the payment is made or processed. However, if you make a payment via debit card, there is no protection offered in case of a scam.

As mentioned above scammers are becoming more prolific and sophisticated, making it more difficult for genuine shoppers. If you make a payment via debit card, your bank has no responsibility to repay the money you have lost.

However, if you make your payment via credit card there will be a level of protection automatically given by your credit card company. If you are scammed or the item is faulty and the seller refuses to refund your payment, you can apply to your credit card company to receive the money back.

It is important to note that although you will have payment protection when purchasing via your credit card, you will also incur interest on these payments if you do not pay the balance in full. Credit cards are an excellent way to make payments to protect yourself, but you will not be spending money that is in your bank account.

When making a payment via credit card, it is important to know how credit cards are operated. You will accrue interest on any amounts spent on your credit card that are not fully cleared by the payment due date. There will be a minimum payment amount charged by the credit card company based on your balance.

You can use the credit card to make payments and pay the full balance by the due date to avoid any interest charges. If you have the money available to make the payment online but wish to have the protection of a credit card, simply use your credit card and then pay the amount off when the statement is generated.

PayPal

PayPal is a payment service that you need to create an account to use. It is a secure and encrypted way to make payments online or send money to recipients who also have a PayPal account.

Creating an account is a simple process, and during the setup process, you will link your debit card or bank account to the PayPal account. When you wish to make a payment via PayPal, you simply click pay on the website and enter the email address and password for your PayPal account.

You can also send money directly to a business or individual via PayPal in a similar way to sending a bank transfer. Rather than using bank details to send the payment, you will enter the email address or cell phone number of the recipient and the payment will be transferred into their PayPal account.

You can send the payment via PayPal and specify who is receiving it. If you send it to friends or family, there will be no charges associated with the payment. However, if you send the payment as a payment for goods or services, a charge will be applied to the transaction for the recipient.

The fee means the recipient will receive less of the payment than is being sent due to the fee being taken by PayPal. If sending this way, you will need to check with the business to see if the fee has been included in the list price of the item or services you are buying or if this needs to be added to give the total amount to pay.

If you receive money in your PayPal account, you can either withdraw it into your bank account or leave it in the PayPal account. If the money is in your PayPal account you can use it in full or partially towards future payments you make from your PayPal account to other businesses.

There is additional online safety when using a PayPal account to make payments, as you will not be entering card or bank details into the website you are shopping with. Your card and account will be linked to your PayPal email, and you simply enter the email address and password to make the payment.

Similar to a credit card, PayPal also offers payment protection for online payments and transfers for goods and services. If you make a payment and do not receive what has been advertised, you can file a case with PayPal to receive your money back from them.

PayPal will contact the seller directly on your behalf to find out what has happened with the payment and will deal with you directly regarding any refunds due.

Android/Apple Pay

Similar to PayPal, Android and Apple Pay are payment options that are linked to your card and so you do not have to enter bank or card details to make the payment. Android and Apple Pay are most commonly used to make payments via cell phones or mobile apps.

The security you have with this type of payment is that you can add biometric authentication to make the payment rather than a password on some devices. Biometric authentication means you authorize the payment using your fingerprint or facial recognition already set on your device.

With no need to enter bank details or passwords, this is a secure way of making payments, provided you do not share your device with others. If you have a shared device of have biometrics saved on your device of other people they will also be able to authorise payments using your details.

Android and Apple Pay are linked directly to your bank account or card, which gives you the security of not entering the details into the website or app you are paying on. However, using your debit card also means that you are not protected if you pay and are scammed.

When trying to decide which payment method you are going to use for your online shopping, it is important to check which options each website or seller accepts. You can do this by looking at the payment FAQs or by looking at the bottom of the website, where payment methods are usually listed.

Whichever payment method you choose to use, it is recommended to always check the validity of the website or seller you are purchasing through. You can check reviews for the site or seller to check that others have received the items they have purchased.

There are also websites dedicated to investigating whether or not sales sites are scams. The easiest way to check is to complete an online search for the name of the site and scam. Remember, if a deal seems too good to be true, it very probably is.

However, getting a good deal does not always mean you are being scammed; if you cannot find any information online regarding a site being a scam simply use a payment option that gives protection.