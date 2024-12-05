tell.money, a leading SaaS provider specializing in PSD2-compliant open banking solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Enfuce, a fast-growing provider of secure and compliant card issuing platforms. This collaboration is a significant development in the open banking sector, allowing Enfuce to offer seamless, PSD2-compliant services that address the diverse needs of their customers with agility and efficiency.

As the UK open banking market is expected to reach US$ 14,529.6 million (£11,476.384 million) by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.4%, the demand for innovative, compliant solutions has never been greater. tell.money’s advanced technology and strong compliance focus make it the ideal partner for Enfuce, which is known for its secure, modular, and cloud-based payment processing solutions.

Founded in 2016, Enfuce has been a vocal advocate for the “build vs buy” decision, encouraging organisations to evaluate whether it is more strategic to develop technology internally or partner with experts. After an extensive review, Enfuce selected tell.money for its open banking partner, recognising the platform’s advanced technology and the dedicated team behind it as key differentiators. Through tell.money’s SaaS platform, which provides open banking compliance and Confirmation of Payee (CoP) solutions across the UK and EU, Enfuce has fortified its open banking services, ensuring rapid and secure integration for customers and end users.

Enfuce, a female-founded and led company, has consistently demonstrated its commitment to innovation, security, and expertise. As one of Finland’s most valuable scaleups, Enfuce is the first financial service provider in the world to be PCI-DSS certified while running its service in the public cloud. With a focus on collaboration, Enfuce efficiently provides customers with cutting-edge features, offering in-house experts and white-labelled technology to help companies create scalable payment solutions with ease.

Annina Lehtimäki, Product Manager at Enfuce, comments: “Partnering with tell.money enables us to further strengthen the security, compliance, and scalability of our open banking solutions. With tell.money’s advanced platform, coupled with our secure, modular cloud-based capabilities, we are well equipped to deliver seamless integration and superior customer experience to the evolving needs of our customer base.”

David Monty, CEO of tell.money, is enthusiastic about the partnership saying: “This collaboration allows users to benefit from a transparent, compliant, and seamless experience, helping Enfuce maintain its position as a leader in scalable, secure financial services. We are very excited to be partnering with Enfuce and are proud to help showcase the benefits of partnering rather than attempting to build complex services in-house.”

Tell.money continues to fulfil its mission of simplifying and enhancing PSD2 compliance while enabling innovative and seamless customer experiences. By empowering financial institutions like Enfuce, tell.money is driving the next generation of open banking, transforming financial technology into a force for good.