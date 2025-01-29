The AI market continues to dominate the tech industry in 2025, driving innovation and setting new benchmarks for growth. While cloud computing and robotics also play significant roles in shaping the future of technology, AI is leading the pack in terms of market expansion.

According to data from AltIndex.com, the AI market is expected to experience an astounding 350% growth by 2030. This marks a pace 2.5 times faster than cloud computing and six times faster than robotics. AI’s continued momentum is reshaping the landscape, surpassing other tech sectors, including blockchain.

The AI sector’s rapid rise over the past five years has been notable. Its market value has more than doubled, reaching $240 billion, with 370 million users globally. Investments in AI startups have surged, and key players like Nvidia have driven major gains, contributing heavily to the strong performance of the S&P 500. With skyrocketing revenue, users, and investments, AI is positioning itself as the most influential technology of the decade, outpacing its competitors in growth.

According to the IEEE Impact of Technology in 2025 global survey conducted among 350 CIOs, CTOs, and IT directors in large companies across sectors in the US, the UK, China, Brazil, and India, 58% of them named AI as the most critical area of technology in 2025. Cloud computing and robotics trailed with 26% and 24% shares, respectively. While all three sectors will undoubtedly shape the future of technology, AI’s growth is unmatched.

According to Statista Market Insights survey, the AI sector will skyrocket by 350% and hit a $826 billion value by the end of the decade, an increase of more than half a trillion dollars from its current value. In comparison, the public cloud market will grow by 133% in this period, or 2.5 times less than AI.

On the other hand, blockchain is the only surprising contender. According to Fortune Business Insights data, the industry is poised for explosive growth, projected to surge by an astonishing 2,970% in the next five years, reaching a valuation of over $825 billion by 2030.

AI to Add 9.5% to Global GDP Growth by 2030, 5x More than This Year

AI`s impressive growth is not just about the market value. The entire industry is also set to have a major impact on the global economy and GDP growth. According to Statista, AI-driven technologies could boost global GDP by 9.5% by 2030, or five times more than this year.

In an optimistic scenario, AI’s economic impact could rise even further, adding 11.41% to global GDP by 2030. Even the conservative scenario predicts an 8.81% boost over the next five years.