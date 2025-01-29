SUBSCRIBE
Mien-Thai Born American-Owned Saephan Capital Donates $3 Million to Private Charities for AI-Powered Safety Initiative

Following Aisles‘ recent contribution, Saephan Capital has made a $3 million donation to further the use of AI technology in enhancing safety. The firm, founded by Mien-Thai born American entrepreneurs, shares Aisles’ commitment to ensuring that these funds are used effectively to drive real change.

“We believe AI has the potential to revolutionize safety in ways we’ve never seen before,” said Johnny Saephan, Chief Operating Officer of Aisles and owner of Saephan Capital. “Like Aisles, we want to make sure every dollar goes toward real, impactful solutions that make a difference. Safety is a fundamental right, and AI can be a powerful tool in protecting our communities.”

Saephan Capital’s donation will support private organizations developing AI-driven safety solutions for public and private spaces. The firm is implementing strict accountability measures to track how the funds are utilized, ensuring AI safety tools are properly implemented and benefiting those who need them most.

With this donation, Saephan Capital reinforces its commitment to responsible AI innovation, joining Aisles in a broader effort to leverage technology for the greater good.

