B2BROKER Rolls Out B2TRADER 2.2: Smarter Execution, Enhanced Flexibility, and Mobile Upgrades

B2BROKER has unveiled a major update for its multi-asset and multi-market trading platform, B2TRADER. Version 2.2 introduces enhancements aimed at optimising trade execution, increasing broker pricing control, and improving the mobile trading experience.

This update significantly improves brokers’ and traders’ experience. It introduces C-Book order execution, advanced risk management features, customisable markups, and expanded liquidity provider support. The upgraded mobile apps for iOS and Android further ensure a seamless trading experience from any location.

“At B2BROKER, we aim to stay ahead of the curve and empower brokers with innovative solutions that align with the rapidly evolving market needs. With B2TRADER 2.2, we remain committed to enabling our clients to thrive in a competitive environment while reflecting where the market is headed—towards greater customisation, advanced risk management, and unparalleled accessibility.

We are proud to continue driving innovation that helps our clients succeed in an increasingly complex trading environment.”

Mark Speare, Chief Client Officer at B2BROKER

C-Book: A New Level of Order Execution Control

B2TRADER 2.2 debuts C-Book, a flexible order execution model that complements the existing A-Book and B-Book approaches. This new feature allows crypto and CFD brokers to fine-tune their trade flow by determining how much order volume is executed internally versus through external liquidity providers.

With a comprehensive reporting system integrated into the admin panel, brokers now have full transparency over internal and external transactions. C-Book enhances financial performance, reduces reliance on liquidity providers, and improves overall risk management.

Flexible Pricing Strategies with Custom Markups

B2TRADER 2.2 gives brokers even greater pricing control through fully customisable markups and commission structures. Now, brokers can create pricing strategies catering to various client segments, enhancing profitability and competitiveness.

Additionally, new price stream customisation options enable brokers to set market access rules for specific traders or groups. This feature allows for greater adaptability in market offerings and trading conditions.

Multiple Liquidity Providers for a More Resilient Trading Environment

The latest B2TRADER update allows brokers to connect to multiple liquidity providers, improving pricing accuracy, execution speed, and overall market depth.

This multi-provider integration also strengthens risk diversification. In case of disruptions with one liquidity source, alternative providers ensure continuous and stable trading operations, minimising potential downtime.

New Trading Orders: Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stops

B2TRADER 2.2 enhances risk management by adding Take-Profit, Stop-Loss, and Trailing Stop orders. These tools give traders greater control over their exit strategies, allowing them to lock in profits or minimise losses without constantly monitoring the markets.

By automating risk management, these features cater to traders of all experience levels, making it easier to execute strategic trades while maintaining a disciplined approach.

Enhanced Mobile Trading for iOS and Android Users

The latest release significantly improves the B2TRADER mobile trading experience, bringing full platform functionality to iOS and Android devices. Traders can now manage their accounts, monitor real-time market movements, and execute trades more quickly and efficiently.

Optimised User Interface

A refined design that mirrors the desktop trading experience for seamless navigation.

Complete Trading Control

Traders can manage positions, place orders, and analyse charts anytime, anywhere.

All-in-One Mobile Solution

All essential features are now available on mobile, from executing trades to tracking performance and adjusting risk parameters.

B2TRADER: Setting New Standards in Multi-Asset Trading

B2BROKER isn’t stopping here—B2TRADER is set to evolve even further. The next major milestone for the multi-asset and multi-market trading platform is the introduction of perpetual futures trading. This feature will enhance the platform’s diverse CRYPTO SPOT, Forex, and CFDs offerings.

With each update, B2TRADER is becoming a more versatile and powerful platform. It equips brokers with advanced tools to navigate the fast-changing financial landscape.

Brokers looking to stay ahead can now leverage B2TRADER 2.2’s cutting-edge features to enhance their operations and provide traders with an unparalleled market experience.