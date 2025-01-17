Europe’s market still holds significant potential for strong returns this year, despite recent declines in key European stock indices, the CEO of deVere Group, Nigel Green, remains confident.

This prediction comes amid a 0.55% dip in the pan-European Stoxx 600 index on Monday and consecutive losses posted by indices like the FTSE 100 and CAC 40. Green remains optimistic about Europe’s potential for growth in the coming months, even in the face of current market volatility.

He says: “It might seem counterintuitive to highlight opportunities right now, but we still see value in Europe.

“Challenges, of course, cannot be ignored. Germany’s DAX index has recorded four consecutive days of losses, while the release of unexpectedly strong US jobs data has tempered global sentiment.

“The prospect of a more cautious approach by the Federal Reserve regarding future rate cuts has raised eyebrows globally. Meanwhile, eurozone and UK government bond yields have climbed to multi-month highs, further testing investor resolve.

“Yet there remain sectoral strengths and compelling pockets of economic resilience.”

Europe boasts world-leading companies across sectors poised to thrive in the current climate.

The energy transition, a cornerstone of Europe’s long-term economic strategy, “continues to drive growth in renewables, green tech, and infrastructure,” noted the deVere CEO.

Simultaneously, the region’s pharmaceutical and tech sectors are “competitive on a global scale”, offering diversification opportunities that mitigate risk.

Additionally, consumer-focused industries are “showing signs of recovery as inflationary pressures begin to moderate.” While volatility remains, Europe’s economic diversity acts as a stabilizer, “offering multiple avenues for growth.”

Valuations across European markets remain attractive relative to global peers. Recent market declines, such as the 0.55% dip in the Stoxx 600, “should not be viewed only as a warning sign but also as a potential opportunity to enter the market at favorable levels,” comments Nigel Green.

“History teaches us that periods of heightened pessimism often precede robust recoveries, especially when fundamentals remain intact.”

Investors should also note the policy environment. While central banks, including the European Central Bank, tread cautiously on rate cuts, they remain acutely aware of the need to balance inflation control with economic growth.

As global investors react to mixed signals from economic data, deVere Group believes it is essential to maintain perspective.

“Europe’s markets may face near-term volatility, but the underlying story is compelling. Structural reforms, ambitious green energy goals, and a focus on tech and innovation all contribute to a narrative of transformation and progress.”

Ultimately, investors who dismiss Europe due to recent jitters risk missing out on long-term growth potential. The region’s blend of established market leaders and dynamic emerging opportunities positions it uniquely in today’s global investment landscape.

Nigel Green concludes: “Periods of market turbulence often lead to the greatest opportunities. Europe’s inherent strengths, coupled with its adaptability and forward-looking policies, make it an essential consideration for investors aiming to build a diversified, future-focused portfolio.”