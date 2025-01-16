Mobile data spending has surged as the world becomes increasingly connected through smartphones, IoT devices, and digital platforms. In 2024, global mobile data expenditure reached approximately $641 billion, with projections showing a $30 billion increase in 2025. However, spending varies significantly across regions, with Americans topping the list as the largest spenders.

According to Stocklytics.com, Americans are expected to spend an average of $430 on mobile data in 2025—double the amount spent by Europeans and seven times more than Asians.

US Mobile Data Spending Outpaces the Global Average

Globally, people, companies, and organizations spend hundreds of billions annually on mobile data. The rise of innovations like AI, augmented reality, video streaming, online gaming, and remote work has further accelerated market growth. The rollout of 5G technology, alongside an increase in data consumption, has driven spending to record levels. Although emerging markets are adding millions of new users every year, the United States remains the dominant contributor to mobile data revenue.

The country, known for its culture of heavy smartphone usage, is one of the biggest spenders on mobile data. The surging demand for high-speed data for streaming, gaming, and remote work definitely played a role. However, high costs of mobile plans, driven by limited competition among major providers and high expenses of maintaining extensive networks, have made US mobile data spending skyrocket over the years, leaving most other countries and regions far behind.

According to a Statista Market Insights survey, the average per capita spending on mobile data in the United States is expected to reach nearly $430 in 2025, up $15 from the previous year and $100 higher than in 2018. Shockingly, that is four times the global average, twice as much as Europeans and seven times more than Asians.

As one of the biggest spenders, Americans will generate the highest mobile data revenue this year. Statista expects the US market to hit $147.5 billion in revenue in 2025, accounting for 20% of the world’s total. Although far below Americans in average spending per capita, Asia, with its vast population, will gross $257 billion, while Europe follows with $136 billion.

Norway, Canada, and Switzerland Outspend the US on Mobile Data

While the US leads in average mobile data spending compared to most regions, several countries surpass even this high benchmark, with Norway topping the list. Statistics show Norwegians will spend a shocking $503 in 2025, five times the global average. Canada, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates closely follow, with $492 and $490, respectively.

Thanks to increasing subscription rates in developing countries, worldwide mobile data revenues are projected to hit $671 billion this year and grow to $785 billion by 2029. Mobile subscriptions will also skyrocket, jumping from 6.7 billion in 2025 to 7.5 billion by 2029.