Serhiy Tokarev Shares Details about New Investments by Roosh Ventures in Jome

The Ukrainian-founded startup Jome has raised $9.8 million in a Series A funding round. Among the investors was the Ukrainian Roosh Ventures. Serhiy Tokarev, a partner and co-founder of the investment group, shared the news on LinkedIn: “Excited to announce that Roosh Ventures invests in Jome, a platform that helps people find new construction homes in the USA.”

The Ukrainian startup Jome is developing a platform to simplify the process of buying new construction homes. The platform uses AI to uncover hidden new construction listings, offering advanced search tools, instant viewing bookings, and unbiased expert support to make the home-buying process as convenient as possible.

“It’s not easy to buy a house in the US, especially since the country is missing 4 to 7 million homes. What adds to the issue is that most newly built houses aren’t available on real estate listing platforms,” writes Serhiy Tokarev.

According to the entrepreneur, Jome’s mission is to make the journey to a new home effortless, enjoyable, and stress-free: “Its AI platform can find 90% of the available new construction homes in 16 cities in the USA.”

Jome raised a total of $9.8 million in its Series A round, led by Geek Ventures. Alongside Roosh Ventures, the round was supported by u.ventures, Toloka VC, Vesna Capital, Network VC, SID Venture Partners, Flyer One Ventures, and Forefront VP.

The startup plans to use the funds to expand into new markets, enhance its AI platform, and further improve the home-buying experience for both buyers and developers.

“Our platform is for those who treasure that magical first step into a new space and believe every home is an adventure waiting to unfold. We created our brand with a promise to deliver an innovative, joyful journey to every new homebuyer,” said Jome co-founder Dan Hnatchkovsky.

About Jome

Founded in 2020 by Dan Hnatchkovsky and Sofia Vyshnevska, Jome (formerly known as NewHomesMate) simplifies the search and purchase of new construction homes through an AI-driven platform.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the startup aggregates 90% of the available new construction homes in 16 major U.S. cities. Since its launch in 2020, the platform has helped over 100,000 buyers.

About Roosh Ventures

Roosh Ventures is a next-generation investment group that focuses on promising tech startups at stages ranging from Pre-seed to Series A. Roosh reinvests proceeds from successful deals rather than forming traditional funds with fixed lifespans.

The fund has offices in Kyiv, Paris, and London. Roosh invests, co-builds, and scales companies with a focus on profitability in areas such as AI/ML, Gaming, Fintech, Consumer & Entertainment Apps, and Marketing & AdTech. It accelerates growth and enhances business profitability through expertise in building tech businesses, ensuring cost-effective development, strategic guidance, and operational support for founders and teams.

Roosh Ventures has invested in over 40 startups, including Deel, TheGuarantors, Oura, Pipe, Alma, Playco, Dapper Labs, and Alter. Its co-investors include top funds like a16z, Sequoia Capital, Greylock, NEA, Insight Partners, and Tencent.