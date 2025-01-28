FXCubic Joins Forces with B2BROKER to Enhance Market Access & Trade Speed

B2BROKER, a provider of top-tier liquidity and technology for brokerages and exchanges, and FXCubic, a renowned provider of advanced liquidity bridge solutions, have announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to provide brokers with superior liquidity access, faster trade execution, and seamless integration with major trading platforms.

Strengthening Liquidity with Advanced Technology

The partnership leverages FXCubic’s state-of-the-art liquidity bridge, allowing B2BROKER to facilitate direct FXC-to-FXC connections via FIX APIs. This integration ensures ultra-low latency access to liquidity, delivering faster, more reliable trade execution across a wide range of asset classes. With FXCubic’s scalable and high-performance technology, clients can benefit from improved market access and superior trading conditions.

At the same time, FXCubic’s broker network gains direct access to B2BROKER’s extensive liquidity solutions, covering over 1,500 financial instruments across eight diverse asset classes. By tapping into liquidity from top-tier providers, FXCubic’s clients gain a significant competitive edge, enhancing their execution speed and pricing efficiency.

B2BROKER CEO and Founder Arthur Azizov emphasised the impact of the partnership:

“Our partnership with FXCubic is a big step towards improving the technology and liquidity we offer our clients. By using FXCubic’s advanced liquidity bridge, we’re enhancing our services with better risk management and smooth integration on major trading platforms.

FXCubic has developed a reliable solution that allows us to offer more connection options to our clients. At the same time, this partnership gives FXCubic users access to our extensive liquidity pool, which includes over 1500 pairs across eight asset classes. It’s a win-win, enhancing the services we provide to all our clients.”

Ege Kozan, CEO of FXCubic, echoed these sentiments:

“This partnership with B2BROKER marks an important milestone for FXCubic. The adoption of our liquidity bridge by B2BROKER showcases the strength and reliability of our technology. We are proud to support B2BROKER in delivering superior liquidity solutions to their users, ensuring faster execution and more competitive pricing across a broad range of asset classes.”

About FXCubic

A leader in low-latency trading technology, FXCubic specialises in bridging and aggregation solutions designed for maximum efficiency. Their intuitive, high-performance infrastructure enables brokers to manage liquidity seamlessly from a single interface, optimising their operations and boosting execution speeds.

About B2BROKER

Recognised as a premier B2B liquidity and technology provider, B2BROKER delivers comprehensive solutions to Forex brokers, crypto exchanges, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and financial institutions. The company’s offerings span multi-asset liquidity across 1,500+ instruments, crypto payment processing, turnkey brokerage solutions, and cutting-edge back-office technology, supporting institutional clients in scaling their businesses efficiently.