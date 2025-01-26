Here’s BKFC KnuckleMania 5 Live Main Card (Live now) Alvarez vs Stephens Boxing

BKFC KnuckleMania 5 takes center stage at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, on January 25, with Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens set to collide in the main event. Streaming live on DAZN, this five-round welterweight bare-knuckle boxing bout pits two former UFC stars against each other in what promises to be an explosive showdown.

Returning to fight in front of his hometown crowd, former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez (1-1) is eager to rebound after a tough loss. Meanwhile, Jeremy Stephens (2-0), fighting out of Des Moines, Iowa, is hungry to secure his third straight victory in BKFC and solidify his reputation in the bare-knuckle arena.

Co-Main Event: Heavyweight Title on the Line

In the co-main event, BKFC heavyweight champion Mick Terrill (9-1) of the UK defends his title against undefeated Ben Rothwell (3-0) from Kenosha, Wisconsin. The clash between these two heavy hitters promises to be a barnburner.

In the co-main event, Mick Terrill (9-1) of the UK defends his BKFC heavyweight title against Ben Rothwell (3-0) of Kenosha, Wisconsin. The featured bout between former flyweight title challengers pits Taylor Starling (4-3) of Rock Hill, SC against Bec Rawlings (3-3) of Australia.

Also on the BKFC KnuckleMania 5 fight card is a heavyweight bout between Patrick Brady (1-0) of Sewell, NJ and Zach Calmus (5-2) of Gloucester, MA. Local middleweight John Garbarino makes his BKFC debut against Apostle Spencer (0-1) of Albuquerque, NM. Philadelphia’s welterweight Pat Sullivan debuts against Kaine Tomlinson Jr (1-1) of Roanoke, VA.

Local heavyweight Joey Dawejko makes his promotional debut against Steve Banks (3-2) of South Carolina. Also making his debut in front of the local crowd is Zedekiah Montanez in a lightweight bout against Brandon Meyer (2-2) of Nebraska. Plus, Travis Thompson (5-6) of Pottstown, PA and Zachary Pannell (1-2) of Lancaster, PA clash at bantamweight.

Among the BKFC KnuckleMania 5 prelims, Phil Caracappa of New Jersey and Noah Norman of Coatesville, PA battle it out at bantamweight. Cody Russell of Philadelphia and Logan Tucker of Alabama meet at middleweight. Plus, New York-based newcomer Itso Babulaidze from Georgia takes on Bryan McDowell (1-0) of Maysville, KY at middleweight.

BKFC KnuckleMania 5: Alvarez vs Stephens results

Main card (Live now)

Eddie Alvarez vs. Jeremy Stephens

Mick Terrill vs. Ben Rothwell – Terrill’s BKFC heavyweight title

Taylor Starling vs. Bec Rawlings

Patrick Brady vs. Zach Calmus

John Garbarino vs. Apostle Spencer

Pat Sullivan vs. Kaine Tomlinson Jr

Joey Dawejko vs. Steven Banks

Zedekiah Montanez vs. Brandon Meyer

Travis Thompson vs. Zachary Pannell

Phil Caracappa def. Noah Norman via disqualification (R4 at 0:40)

Prelims