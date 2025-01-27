OG Brands by DNO Group Launches OH! Glow in Hong Kong with a $3 Million Investment: A New Era for Indie Beauty Hong Kong

The DNO Group proudly announces the launch of OH!Glow, a pioneering platform dedicated to indie beauty and lifestyle brands, backed by a massive $3 million investment. Designed to meet the growing demand for sustainable and high-quality beauty products, OH!Glow brings global niche brands directly to consumers in Asia.

About OH!Glow

Headquartered in Israel, OH!Glow offers a curated selection of ethical, cruelty-free, and eco-conscious beauty products. From skincare and makeup to hair care and lifestyle goods, the platform prioritizes transparency and quality, ensuring all products are free from harmful ingredients like parabens and SLS.

Significant Brand Investment

DNO Group invests over $200,000 USD annually in each brand introduced to the platform. This robust support ensures that every brand is set up for success, from market entry to long-term growth in Hong Kong’s competitive beauty scene.

Featured Indie Brands

The launch showcased standout brands, including:

Beyos : Science-meets-nature skincare.

Red Queen : Luxurious, rejuvenating formulations.

Floral Street : Sustainable, modern fragrances.

Samodivas : Holistic self-care products.

Reusable Under-eye Mask : Eco-friendly skincare innovation.

CEO’s Vision

Dana Zilberstein, CEO of DNO Group, shared her excitement:

“2025 will be our biggest focus to make OH!Glow a huge international success and invest heavily in our partners’ brands. This is just the beginning of a global movement for indie beauty and conscious consumerism.”

DNO Group’s Expertise

DNO Group specializes in introducing indie brands to the Asian market, handling everything from registration and logistics to marketing and PR. Their commitment to sustainability and conscious consumerism is at the heart of OH!Glow’s mission.

Explore OH!Glow

Discover indie beauty that aligns with your values at ohglow.hk. Join the movement for global, ethical, and innovative beauty.

