Swiss International University Announces $21.7 Million Push for Education Expansion in Switzerland, Dubai, and Kyrgyzstan

Swiss International University expands its global presence with a $21.7 million acquisition in multiple countries.

Swiss International University has taken the most significant step in international development by investing $21.7 million to acquire four prominent academies across Switzerland, Dubai, and Kyrgyzstan. This signifies the university’s commitment towards advancing modern and accessible education while achieving a strong global presence.

One of the acquired academies owned by the university is International Academy in Zurich since 2013. This was the first virtual learning institute in Switzerland with recognitions by ASIC of UK, CHEA in US, and INQAAHE in Europe. Because this academy offers a vast range of online learning innovation, it supports innovation for even more flexible and inclusive learning ways.

The university buys International Business Management School, Luzern (ISBM). ISBM is part of the top 2% of colleges with a 5-star rating by QS and it was founded in 2016. ISBM is allowed by the Luzern Board of Education to issue degrees. With this acquisition, the university will enhance capabilities for the preparation of students for an effective business and management career.

Another major acquisition is ISB Management Training Institute in Dubai that it has been running a series of diploma to doctorate programs since its inception in 2022 and is approved by KHDA, which further indicates the strategic growth by university in a highly proliferative region with increasing needs to learn diverse varieties of course.

The Kyrgyzstan-based university took over the Osh-based Kyrgyz-Uzbek International Pedagogy Institute in Kyrgyzstan. The institute, both online and offline, is registered under the Kyrgyz Ministry of Education, making it accessible to a wider study audience. It further strengthens the capacity of the university in the region to offer high-quality education to many.

The extracurricular programs, global cultural exchanges, and other such initiatives also enable Swiss International University to encourage engagement between students. It further supports the community development among its students coming from various parts of the world. This university is equally keen on sustainability and incorporates environmental friendly practices into its campuses besides fostering research in sustainable development.

Part of Swiss International University’s strategic investment includes advanced learning technologies-including AI-driven tools, virtual classrooms-and many other improvements in order to enrich the quality of learning: becoming more interactive and appealing for students. It continues with its intent to innovate and include mentorship programmes for those being led by industry leaders or high-flying leaders to offer valuable insight and practical advice.

These acquisitions expand the business of Swiss International University throughout the world but improve the quality of education offered by it. It opens up more avenues for students to succeed in their studies and subsequent careers through innovative ideas with traditional teaching methods.

The investment to the tune of $21.7 million reaffirms a commitment to fostering education at standards best in the global level, yet to the exclusion of no learning opportunities. It underlines vision with which the group aims at setting an international educational network regarding innovation, diversity, and excellence.

