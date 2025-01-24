After a challenging start to 2024, Tesla (TSLA), the world’s most valuable carmaker, defied expectations with a dramatic turnaround. Facing slower growth projections, aggressive price cuts in markets like China, and mounting competition from rival EV makers, Tesla ended the year with a 61% surge in its stock price—making 2024 one of its best years in the past decade.

Data from Stocklytics reveals that 2024 was Tesla’s third-strongest year for investors, surpassed only by its extraordinary 731% rally in 2020 and a 110% gain in 2023.

TSLA Stocks Shined in Eight out of the Ten Last Years

A few companies can match Tesla (TSLA) when it comes to blending tech innovation with the Wall Street drama. Despite ongoing debates over its valuation and market dominance, Tesla has remained one of the most traded and closely watched stocks out there, delivering wild price swings and impressive returns. In 2024, the company once again silenced critics with a winning year.

During Q1 2024, concerns over slowing growth, safety recalls, price cuts, and missed sales caused Tesla’s stock to tumble, erasing billions in market value and leaving it as the only loser in the elite “Magnificent Seven” tech group. However, Tesla rebounded spectacularly, ending the year with a strong 61% full-year return, trailing only behind Nvidia`s 171% and Meta`s 151% gains.

Moreover, the Stocklytics analysis showed that 2024 was the third-best year for investing in Tesla stocks in the past decade. Only two years brought higher returns to Tesla investors. In 2020, TSLA stocks skyrocketed by a remarkable 731%, followed by a fantastic 110% gain in 2023.

Looking at the bigger picture, Tesla’s long-term performance is extraordinary. Tesla stocks brought gains in eight out of the ten last years, with only 2016 and 2022 showing 7% and 67% declines, respectively.

A $1,000 invested in Tesla Ten Years Ago Would be Worth $31,000 Today

Despite its wild stock swings, Tesla delivered impressive returns for early believers. Assuming an investor bought only $1,000 worth of Tesla stocks in January 2015, they would have picked up 73 shares priced at around $13. Ten years forward, that investment would be worth $31,000, as TSLA stock price recently hit an all-time high of $416.

This impressive price rally helped Tesla grow its stock value 53 times in the past ten years, skyrocketing from $25 billion in 2015 to $1.33 trillion as of last week.