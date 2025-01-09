The UAE is Powering Clear of its Rivals in the Middle East Tourism Stakes

The Middle East has traditionally been recognised for its vast oil wealth, but countries have begun investing in other industries in a bid to create multiple revenue streams.

Tourism is one of many sectors that has emerged as a focal point in the Middle East, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is firmly at the top of the pile.

Neighbouring countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman can claim bragging rights for their incredible natural beauty and rich history. However, none of them have the same appeal as the UAE, making it the undisputed tourism powerhouse in the Middle East.

Through visionary planning, unparalleled global connectivity and a relentless drive to innovate and continuously reinvent itself, the UAE leads the way as a premium destination for culture, luxury, adventure and more.

A Diverse Tourism Ecosystem

One key aspect that has made the UAE stand out in the tourism sector is its attention to detail. They have managed to develop an ecosystem that appeals to every type of traveller.

From the skyscrapers of Dubai to the cultural heritage of Abu Dhabi and the rugged natural beauty of Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE offers something for everyone.

With a special blend of modern infrastructure and unparalleled hospitality, it is no wonder why millions of travellers want a taste of the UAE.

Dubai is a magnet for visitors from across the world, luring in tourists with irresistible attractions such as the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Palm Jumeirah.

The city welcomed nearly 15 million international visitors between January and October last year, more than their 14m tally during the same period in 2023.

Abu Dhabi has a plethora of rich cultural experiences available. Tourists come in for landmarks such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and stay for the luxury beach resorts and world-class hospitality.

Ras Al Khaimah is another must-visit destination. It is famed for its mountains and adventure parks, which firmly establish it as a haven for nature enthusiasts.

A New Era of Gaming

The UAE kicked their forward-thinking approach to tourism up a notch by spreading its wings into gaming and entertainment.

They have established a gaming regulatory body, which will be a game-changer in the region’s tourism landscape by increasing the UAE’s appeal to travellers who wish to indulge in luxury gaming and high-end entertainment.

One of the most anticipated developments is Wynn Resorts’ project in Ras Al Khaimah, which is poised to house the country’s first casino.

When the UAE first floated the idea, it was met with revolt and backlash. However, after seeing the endless possibilities and potential rewards that come with regulated gambling, other nations now believe adding a casino to their gaming offerings might not be such a terrible idea.

Gambling is still generally prohibited in the Middle East, but it is only a matter of time before other nations come around, and it could happen before the Wynn project is open for business in 2027.

With land-based gambling set to make its debut in the UAE, the online platforms featured on comparison website casino.com/ae/en/ will be able to acquire licences from the local authorities.

The gaming decision is a bold move by the government that sets the UAE apart from other Middle East nations. They are still dragging their feet about gambling.

The Wynn Resort is expected to generate substantial tourism revenue and create thousands of jobs, further boosting the UAE’s already robust economy.

Game-Changing Infrastructure & Connectivity

The UAE’s success in tourism is underpinned by its cutting-edge infrastructure.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) is one of the busiest and most connected airports in the world, handling millions of passengers every year.

Thanks to their progressive visa-free policy, the UAE is open to citizens from 87 countries, including key tourism markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, China and India.

It is a strategic move that has contributed significantly to the UAE’s success in tourism. The sector contributes massively to the UAE economy, with $64 billion making up around 12 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024.

Their open-door policy also impacts the hospitality department, with the UAE boasting some of the highest hotel occupancy rates in the world, averaging 77.8%.

That is significantly more than Qatar’s 66% and Saudi Arabia’s 53%, which cements the UAE’s position as the holy grail of tourism destinations in the Middle East.

The UAE’s strategic investments in infrastructure, events and emerging sectors such as gaming ensure a steady influx of tourists from all corners of the globe.