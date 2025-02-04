4 Nations Face-Off Final Preview: How to watch Team Canada Hockey

Hockey fans, the moment we’ve all been waiting for is here! The 4 Nations Face-Off Final between Team USA and Team Canada takes place tonight, Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. This best-on-best showdown promises to be an unforgettable clash of hockey titans, and if their previous matchup is any indication, it’s going to be a thrilling, hard-fought battle.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch and stream the game in Canada.

Here’s how to watch the 4 Nations Final in Canada

Date : Thursday, February 20, 2025

: Thursday, February 20, 2025 Time : 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT Venue : TD Garden, Boston, MA

: TD Garden, Boston, MA TV Channel : Sportsnet (Sportsnet One, Sportsnet 360)

: (Sportsnet One, Sportsnet 360) Live Streaming: Sportsnet Plus, SteadyFlix

For Canadian viewers, Sportsnet is the official broadcaster for the 4 Nations Face-Off Final. The game will be available on Sportsnet One and Sportsnet 360. If you prefer streaming, you can watch live on Sportsnet Plus, but keep in mind that a subscription costs CAD $19.99.

4 Nations Face-Off Final Preview

Seth Jarvis Back in Canada’s Lineup

Carolina Hurricanes winger Seth Jarvis will return to Team Canada’s lineup after missing Monday’s win over Finland. The 23-year-old Winnipeg native has one assist in the tournament so far and will aim to make an impact in the final.

USA’s Lineup Uncertainty

Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor remains uncertain about his status for the game. Head coach Mike Sullivan has all forward options available and will make a game-time decision on the lineup.

Goaltender Showdown: Binnington vs. Hellebuyck

Team Canada is sticking with Jordan Binnington, who has a 2.60 GAA and .892 save percentage in the tournament. Meanwhile, Team USA’s Connor Hellebuyck has been dominant, boasting a 1.00 GAA and .957 save percentage.

Injury Updates for Team USA

The Americans will be without Charlie McAvoy, who remains hospitalized due to an upper-body injury. Matthew Tkachuk, who missed the third period of the game against Canada as well as Team USA’s loss to Sweden, is expected to return. Auston Matthews, dealing with a minor injury, is also expected to play. Brady Tkachuk sustained an injury against Sweden and skipped Wednesday’s practice, leaving his game-time status uncertain.

Team USA had hoped to reinforce their lineup with Quinn Hughes, who was reportedly en route to join the squad as a replacement. However, due to NHL regulations set before the tournament, an additional injury would have been required for his inclusion. With Matthews and both Tkachuks likely available, Hughes was ultimately not permitted to join the roster.

Political Tension Adds Fuel to the Rivalry

United States President Donald Trump has added to the intensity of the final with his social media remarks. Earlier today, he announced plans to call Team USA to boost morale, further stoking the competitive fire ahead of the game.