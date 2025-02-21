United States vs Canada Hockey Live Score and updates

The U.S. and Canada are set to clash in the 4 Nations Face-Off final tonight, marking their first senior men’s hockey championship meeting since the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

The tournament, featuring the U.S., Canada, Sweden, and Finland, serves as a preview for the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics, where NHL players are expected to return to the Winter Games for the first time since 2014.

4 Nations Final in Canada vs USA hockey

Date : Thursday, February 20, 2025

: Thursday, February 20, 2025 Time : 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT Venue : TD Garden, Boston, MA

: TD Garden, Boston, MA TV Channels : TNT, ABC, ESPN

These four hockey powerhouses have dominated Olympic podiums in NHL-participated Games, securing the last six medals.

Both the U.S. and Canada finished round-robin play with two wins in three games to earn their spots in the championship game at TD Garden in Boston.

USA vs Canada Hockey Rivalry

Last Saturday, the U.S. ended Canada’s 15-year unbeaten streak in best-on-best tournaments, securing a 3-1 round-robin victory in Montreal. The game featured an intense start, with three fights in the first nine seconds.

The Americans also snapped Canada’s 17-game winning streak in best-on-best play and Sidney Crosby’s 26-game international tournament winning streak.

Before this, Canada’s last defeat in a best-on-best event was against the U.S. during group play at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. However, Canada later claimed Olympic gold in an overtime thriller on Crosby’s famous “Golden Goal.”

USA 4 Nations Face-Off Roster

Goaltenders:

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets)

Jake Oettinger (Dallas Stars)

Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins)

Defensemen:

Brock Faber (Minnesota Wild, 2022 Olympian)

Adam Fox (New York Rangers)

Noah Hanifin (Vegas Golden Knights)

Jaccob Slavin (Carolina Hurricanes)

Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks, replaced due to injury)

Charlie McAvoy (Boston Bruins, will miss final due to injury)

Jake Sanderson (Ottawa Senators, 2022 Olympian, replaced Hughes)

Forwards:

Matt Boldy (Minnesota Wild)

Kyle Connor (Winnipeg Jets)

Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights)

Jake Guentzel (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils)

Chris Kreider (New York Rangers)

Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings)

Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs)

J.T. Miller (Vancouver Canucks)

Brock Nelson (New York Islanders)

Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators)

Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers)

Vincent Trocheck (New York Rangers)

Canada 4 Nations Face-Off Roster

Goaltenders:

Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Blues)

Adin Hill (Vegas Golden Knights)

Sam Montembeault (Montreal Canadiens)

Defensemen:

Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche)

Josh Morrissey (Winnipeg Jets)

Colton Parayko (St. Louis Blues)

Travis Sanheim (Philadelphia Flyers)

Shea Theodore (Vegas Golden Knights)

Devon Toews (Colorado Avalanche)

Alex Pietrangelo (Vegas Golden Knights, 2014 Olympian, replaced due to ailment)

Drew Doughty (Los Angeles Kings, 2010, 2014 Olympian, replaced Pietrangelo)

Thomas Harley (Dallas Stars, in-tournament addition due to Makar’s illness)

Forwards:

Sam Bennett (Florida Panthers)

Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins, 2010, 2014 Olympian)

Brandon Hagel (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Seth Jarvis (Carolina Hurricanes)

Travis Konecny (Philadelphia Flyers)

Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche)

Brad Marchand (Boston Bruins)

Mitch Marner (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers)

Brayden Point (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers)

Mark Stone (Vegas Golden Knights)

With both teams stacked with NHL stars, the 4 Nations Face-Off final promises to be a thrilling showdown between two of hockey’s biggest rivals.