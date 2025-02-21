SUBSCRIBE
Blog
Sam Allcock

United States vs Canada Hockey Live Score and updates

USA vs Canada Live Score

The U.S. and Canada are set to clash in the 4 Nations Face-Off final tonight, marking their first senior men’s hockey championship meeting since the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

The tournament, featuring the U.S., Canada, Sweden, and Finland, serves as a preview for the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics, where NHL players are expected to return to the Winter Games for the first time since 2014.

WATCH>>  USA vs Canada hockey Anywhere

4 Nations Final in Canada vs USA hockey

  • Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT
  • Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA
  • TV Channels: TNT, ABC, ESPN
  • Live Streaming anywhere: Watch Final Game Anywhere

These four hockey powerhouses have dominated Olympic podiums in NHL-participated Games, securing the last six medals.

Both the U.S. and Canada finished round-robin play with two wins in three games to earn their spots in the championship game at TD Garden in Boston.

WATCH>>  USA vs Canada hockey Anywhere

USA vs Canada Hockey Rivalry

Last Saturday, the U.S. ended Canada’s 15-year unbeaten streak in best-on-best tournaments, securing a 3-1 round-robin victory in Montreal. The game featured an intense start, with three fights in the first nine seconds.

The Americans also snapped Canada’s 17-game winning streak in best-on-best play and Sidney Crosby’s 26-game international tournament winning streak.

Before this, Canada’s last defeat in a best-on-best event was against the U.S. during group play at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. However, Canada later claimed Olympic gold in an overtime thriller on Crosby’s famous “Golden Goal.”

USA 4 Nations Face-Off Roster

Goaltenders:

  • Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets)
  • Jake Oettinger (Dallas Stars)
  • Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins)

Defensemen:

  • Brock Faber (Minnesota Wild, 2022 Olympian)
  • Adam Fox (New York Rangers)
  • Noah Hanifin (Vegas Golden Knights)
  • Jaccob Slavin (Carolina Hurricanes)
  • Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets)
  • Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks, replaced due to injury)
  • Charlie McAvoy (Boston Bruins, will miss final due to injury)
  • Jake Sanderson (Ottawa Senators, 2022 Olympian, replaced Hughes)

Forwards:

  • Matt Boldy (Minnesota Wild)
  • Kyle Connor (Winnipeg Jets)
  • Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights)
  • Jake Guentzel (Tampa Bay Lightning)
  • Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils)
  • Chris Kreider (New York Rangers)
  • Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings)
  • Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs)
  • J.T. Miller (Vancouver Canucks)
  • Brock Nelson (New York Islanders)
  • Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators)
  • Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers)
  • Vincent Trocheck (New York Rangers)

Canada 4 Nations Face-Off Roster

Goaltenders:

  • Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Blues)
  • Adin Hill (Vegas Golden Knights)
  • Sam Montembeault (Montreal Canadiens)

Defensemen:

  • Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche)
  • Josh Morrissey (Winnipeg Jets)
  • Colton Parayko (St. Louis Blues)
  • Travis Sanheim (Philadelphia Flyers)
  • Shea Theodore (Vegas Golden Knights)
  • Devon Toews (Colorado Avalanche)
  • Alex Pietrangelo (Vegas Golden Knights, 2014 Olympian, replaced due to ailment)
  • Drew Doughty (Los Angeles Kings, 2010, 2014 Olympian, replaced Pietrangelo)
  • Thomas Harley (Dallas Stars, in-tournament addition due to Makar’s illness)

Forwards:

  • Sam Bennett (Florida Panthers)
  • Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay Lightning)
  • Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins, 2010, 2014 Olympian)
  • Brandon Hagel (Tampa Bay Lightning)
  • Seth Jarvis (Carolina Hurricanes)
  • Travis Konecny (Philadelphia Flyers)
  • Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche)
  • Brad Marchand (Boston Bruins)
  • Mitch Marner (Toronto Maple Leafs)
  • Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers)
  • Brayden Point (Tampa Bay Lightning)
  • Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers)
  • Mark Stone (Vegas Golden Knights)

With both teams stacked with NHL stars, the 4 Nations Face-Off final promises to be a thrilling showdown between two of hockey’s biggest rivals.

Previous article
How to watch 4 Nations Face-off Final in Canada

ABC Money 2025 - 1st Edition

ABC Money Magazine

Leading news network for crypto, finance and business.

More from ABC

Contact

Contact: advertise@abcmoney.co.uk © ABC Money Team @ 2006

  • bitcoinBitcoin (BTC) $ 98,366.00 1.97%
  • ethereumEthereum (ETH) $ 2,740.13 0.86%
  • xrpXRP (XRP) $ 2.68 1.22%
  • tetherTether (USDT) $ 1.00 0.03%
  • bnbBNB (BNB) $ 655.15 0.41%
  • solanaSolana (SOL) $ 175.31 4.25%
  • usd-coinUSDC (USDC) $ 0.999802 0.01%
  • cardanoCardano (ADA) $ 0.800452 3.71%
  • staked-etherLido Staked Ether (STETH) $ 2,739.02 1.01%
  • tronTRON (TRX) $ 0.246468 2.06%
  • avalanche-2Avalanche (AVAX) $ 25.12 5.75%
  • the-open-networkToncoin (TON) $ 3.60 1.7%