Afik Group: Caesar Projects Luxury Living Resorts

Afik Group is an award-winning international construction and development company. In 1995, the organisation established Caesar Projects, a prestigious collection of luxurious resorts.

For tourists, Northern Cyprus offers the perfect balance of relaxation and adventure. Caesar Projects provides guests with more than just a place to stay, creating experiences through its thoughtfully designed developments and comprehensive range of amenities. From peaceful escapes to discovery, Caesar Projects offers an island home from home for its guests.

Rooted in family values, Caesar Projects’ prestigious collection of luxury resorts provide extraordinary experiences and lasting memories. Each Caesar Projects resort presents an idyllic base from which to explore the nearby beaches, enjoying the blissful Mediterranean way of life in vibrant locations fronted by the glittering turquoise sea and surrounded by palm trees.

For families with young children, Caesar AquaPark is the ideal destination, inviting guests to have fun and create extraordinary memories. With plenty of pools and slides to choose from, the AquaPark is not just for children, catering for the young at heart and those who thrive on excitement. Surrounded by palm trees, Caesar AquaPark is located right next to the ocean.

Caesar Resort is an iconic destination that offers something special at every turn, from its one-of-a-kind Dead Sea Spa to its breathtaking pools. Situated a stone’s throw from Long Beach, Caesar Resort presents the perfect fusion of natural beauty and creature comforts. Caesar Resort is a paradise for active families and watersports lovers, presenting a dizzying choice of 13 indoor and outdoor pools.

For those in search of relaxation and recouperation, Caesar Resort’s Wellness & Spa facility is a 380-square-metre oasis of tranquillity and calm. Decorated to the highest standard, this state-of-the-art spa invites guests to relax in the sauna, unwind in the jacuzzi or enjoy a range of different types of massages performed by the wellness centre’s dedicated staff. Guests can achieve true harmony of the body and mind in this worldclass facility.

Caesar Blue is an island getaway located within easy reach of the beach and Caesar AquaPark, enabling guests to soak up the island’s lively atmosphere with the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure. Sitting on the stunning Mediterranean coastline, the Caesar Beach resort offers spectacular views, providing an ideal mix of adventure and tranquillity with its gentle sea breezes, relaxed island atmosphere and comprehensive range of watersports. Meanwhile, the uniquely positioned Caesar Cliff Resort also offers some breathtaking panoramic views, with this peaceful sanctuary perfectly encapsulating the essence of island living.

Recognising that some guests are keen to maintain their fitness regimen when spending time away from home, Caesar Projects offers fully equipped modern gym facilities and professional trainers, providing guests with complimentary access to the Fitness Center, which presents a comprehensive timetable of adult and children’s training classes.

Caesar Projects’ family friendly resorts invite children to enjoy adventures among the trees with its children’s clubs and family fun. In addition to indoor and outdoor playgrounds to keep small residents entertained throughout the day, Caesar Projects also offers open-air barbecue spaces in immaculately maintained, shaded grounds, with the Roman gardens bursting with aromatic herbs and flora – presenting the ideal location to relax and unwind, sharing beautiful moments with family and friends.

Caesar Projects operates a dedicated travel agency, enabling guests to plan the perfect adventure by providing expert guidance and personalised itineraries. In terms of transport, Caeser Projects destinations all present the convenience of reliable taxi services, allowing visitors to travel with comfort and ease with professional drivers. In addition, there is also a complimentary shuttle bus service, effortlessly connecting guests with various resorts to explore Caesar Projects’ luxurious destinations at no extra cost. Alternatively, Caesar Projects also offers a car rental service, covering all of its guests’ transportation needs, whether for a day or their entire stay.