While tech giants like Nvidia, Meta, Tesla, and Apple continue to dominate headlines, some lesser-known stocks have quietly delivered even stronger gains. One standout is Brinker International, the parent company of Chili’s, which has surged an astonishing 325% year-over-year, outperforming even market leaders in AI and big tech.

According to AltIndex.com, Brinker International’s stock growth has eclipsed that of Nvidia, which has been at the forefront of the AI revolution. This massive rally signals renewed investor confidence in the restaurant industry and Brinker’s ability to drive growth despite economic uncertainty.

EAT’s Gains are 4x Higher Than Nvidia’s, And 6x More Than Meta’s and Alphabet’s

Brinker International’s (EAT) performance over the past year has been quite impressive. Chili’s parent company has made significant positive changes, with even analysts calling it one of the most impressive turnarounds in the restaurant industry. With business thriving, the company’s stock value skyrocketed, delivering stunning triple-digit growth that outpaced even the biggest tech giants.

According to AltIndex data, EAT stock has skyrocketed by 325% year-over-year, reaching $181.97 as of last week. This surge is even more impressive when compared to the performance of the biggest tech companies. In comparison, Tesla’s year-over-year return stood at 115% last week, or three times lower than Chili’s parent company, while AI giant Nvidia posted an 81.5% gain, or four times less. Other tech giants trailed even further. Statistics show Meta’s and Alphabet’s stocks grew by around 45% over the last year, or six times less than EAT.

Brinker International’s strong momentum is reflected in AltIndex’s AI score of 68, marking it as a buy signal. Investor sentiment is also overwhelmingly positive. Last week, EAT scored a sentiment score of 93 out of 100 on top investing forums, outperforming most of its industry peers.

Chili’s Masterful Use of TikTok Fueled Sales Boom

Chili’s incredible comeback is even more interesting considering it came from the company’s strategic use of TikTok. Although Chili’s “Triple Dipper” platter has been around for years, its recent viral success on social media has introduced it to a younger audience, many of whom had never considered dining at Chili’s before.

Videos featuring the platter have gone viral, reaching millions of views and driving a 70% surge in Triple Dipper sales. According to the official company data, this spike helped same-store sales jump 14.1% in the most recent quarter, with Tripple Dipper now making up 11% of the chain’s total business. The AltIndex data also show that Chili’s TikTok presence has exploded, with the chain counting over 145,000 followers, a significant factor in the stock surge. Investors who paid attention to these social media trends saw huge gains.

AltIndex issued the first buy signal for Brinker International six months ago, when the stock traded at just $68 per share, largely based on the company’s growing social media presence. A $5,000 investment at that time would now be worth nearly $13,400, proving that tracking a company’s digital presence can offer game-changing investment insights.