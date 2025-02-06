FundedNext Dives Into Brokerage, Hires Fotis Theodosiou, Recruiting More Key Executive Roles

FundedNext, a globally recognized leader in prop trading, is setting the stage for a transformative shift in the trading industry by announcing a brokerage division.

To drive this bold initiative, the company is actively recruiting industry experts to fill key executive roles within the brokerage. With initial operational hubs in Cyprus and Malaysia, the company is strategically positioned to deliver global impact and build a culture of innovation and excellence.

Fotis Theodosiou Takes the Helm as Chief Dealing Officer

The brokerage division gains a significant advantage by onboarding Fotis Theodosiou as the Chief Dealing Officer. An industry expert with over 10 years of experience in trading operations and risk management in companies like Exinity and Exclusive Capital, Fotis brings a proven track record of leading high-performing teams and implementing advanced trading strategies.

Fotis is also highly regarded for his expertise in regulatory compliance, ensuring seamless alignment with global standards. His leadership with strict adherence to market regulations, creates a robust foundation for the brokerage division’s success.

Opportunities Across Key Departments

As part of its brokerage expansion, the company is inviting skilled professionals to join its dynamic teams across multiple critical departments:

Global Head of Business Development

Global Talent Acquisition Lead

Head of Compliance

Head of Product

These roles offer a unique opportunity to contribute to a transformative initiative while advancing individual careers in a forward-thinking environment.

