What channel is Team Canada game on? How to watch 4 nations championship in Canada

The stage is set for an epic showdown as Team Canada and Team USA prepare to face off in the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET at the TD Garden in Boston. After a thrilling tournament filled with intense rivalries, dramatic finishes, and standout performances, the two North American powerhouses will battle for the title of best-on-best champion. Here’s a full preview of what to expect in the championship game.
WATCH>> USA vs Canada hockey Anywhere
What Channel is Team Canada vs United States today?
- Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT
- Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA
- TV Channel: Sportsnet (Sportsnet One, Sportsnet 360)
- Live Streaming: Sportsnet Plus, SteadyFlix
Team Canada’s Path to the Final
Team Canada secured their spot in the championship game with a 5-3 victory over Finland on Monday afternoon. This was Canada’s first game at the TD Garden in Boston after playing their first two games in Montreal. The win showcased Canada’s depth, resilience, and star power, as they overcame a late push from Finland to seal the victory.
WATCH>> USA vs Canada hockey Anywhere
Key Moments from Canada’s Win Over Finland
- Fast Start: Canada came out flying, scoring two goals in the first five minutes. Connor McDavid opened the scoring at 4:13 with a precise wrist shot, and Nathan MacKinnon followed up just 46 seconds later with a goal assisted by Sam Reinhart and Brandon Hagel.
- Brayden Point’s Rebound Goal: Point extended Canada’s lead to 3-0 in the first period, capitalizing on a rebound off Finnish goaltender Kevin Lankinen.
- MacKinnon’s Second Goal: In the second period, MacKinnon struck again, this time off a beautiful pass from Sidney Crosby. The Cole Harbour connection between MacKinnon and Crosby was on full display, highlighting their chemistry.
- Finland’s Late Push: Finland made things interesting in the third period, scoring three quick goals to cut the deficit to one. However, Sidney Crosby sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the final minute.
Key Players for Canada
- Connor McDavid: The tournament’s most dynamic player, McDavid has been a constant threat with his speed, skill, and playmaking ability.
- Nathan MacKinnon: Fresh off a two-goal performance against Finland, MacKinnon is riding high and will look to continue his dominance.
- Cale Makar: After missing the game against Team USA due to illness, Makar returned to the lineup and made an immediate impact, solidifying Canada’s blue line.
- Jordan Binnington: The Canadian netminder will need to be at his best to outduel Team USA’s Connor Hellebuyck.
Team USA’s Path to the Final
Team USA earned their place in the championship game with a perfect 3-0 record in the round-robin stage, including a 3-1 victory over Canada in their highly anticipated matchup on Saturday, February 15. The Americans have been led by their star-studded lineup and stellar goaltending from Connor Hellebuyck, who has been nearly unbeatable in the tournament.
Key Moments from USA’s Tournament Run
- Victory Over Canada: In their round-robin clash, Team USA overcame a hostile crowd in Montreal to defeat Canada 3-1. Dylan Larkin scored the game-winning goal, while Jake Guentzel added two more.
- Dominant Goaltending: Hellebuyck has been a brick wall, allowing just two goals in two games while stopping 45 of 47 shots.
- Depth and Versatility: The Americans have shown they can win in different ways, whether it’s through their high-powered offense or their lockdown defense.
Key Players for USA
- Connor Hellebuyck: The reigning Vezina Trophy winner has been the backbone of Team USA, and his performance will be critical in the final.
- Auston Matthews: The captain and offensive leader for the Americans, Matthews is always a threat to score.
- Matthew Tkachuk: Known for his physicality and clutch performances, Tkachuk will look to make an impact in the championship game.
- Quinn Hughes: The dynamic defenseman has been a key contributor on both ends of the ice.
What to Watch in the Championship Game
- The Goaltending Duel: Jordan Binnington vs. Connor Hellebuyck is a battle of two elite netminders. Whichever goalie can rise to the occasion will likely lead their team to victory.
- Star Power: With players like McDavid, MacKinnon, Crosby, Matthews, and Tkachuk on the ice, this game will feature some of the best talent in the world.
- Physicality and Intensity: The rivalry between these two teams is unmatched, and the physical play and emotional intensity will be on full display.
- Special Teams: Power plays and penalty kills could be the difference-maker in what promises to be a tightly contested game.
How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT
- Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA
- TV Channel: Sportsnet (Canada), TNT (USA)
- Live Streaming: Sportsnet Plus (Canada), ESPN+ (USA), SteadyFlix (global, $7.99 one-time fee)
Prediction
This game is too close to call, but one thing is certain: it will be a classic. Expect a hard-fought, physical battle that could go down to the wire. If Canada’s stars can break through Hellebuyck’s wall, they have a strong chance. However, Team USA’s depth and goaltending give them a slight edge.