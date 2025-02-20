Here’s where to watch Canada vs USA 4 Nations Hockey From Canada

The game everybody wanted is the game everybody got. The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off comes to a close Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston when Canada takes on the United States in the championship game.

4 Nations Final in Canada

Date : Thursday, February 20, 2025

: Thursday, February 20, 2025 Time : 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT Venue : TD Garden, Boston, MA

: TD Garden, Boston, MA TV Channel : Sportsnet (Sportsnet One, Sportsnet 360)

: (Sportsnet One, Sportsnet 360) Live Streaming: Sportsnet Plus, SteadyFlix

USA vs Canada: A Rivalry Renewed

The rivalry between Team USA and Team Canada is one of the most intense in hockey, and their round-robin matchup on Saturday, February 15, set the stage for an epic final. In front of a fired-up crowd at Montreal’s Bell Centre, the Americans secured a 3-1 victory. The game was electric from the start, with three fights breaking out in the first nine seconds and the U.S. national anthem being booed by the Canadian crowd.

Dylan Larkin scored the game-winning goal, while Jake Guentzel added two more for Team USA. Connor McDavid netted the lone goal for Canada, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a stellar performance by American goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who stopped 25 of 26 shots.

Tonight, Canada is looking for redemption, while Team USA aims to defend their home ice and claim the championship.

Key Storylines Heading into the Final

Injury Updates for Team USA

Team USA will be without Charlie McAvoy, who suffered an upper-body injury and had to be hospitalized. However, there’s good news for American fans: Matthew Tkachuk and Auston Matthews, who both missed time due to minor injuries, are expected to play. Brady Tkachuk, who left the Sweden game early and missed practice on Wednesday, remains a game-time decision.

The Americans had hoped to add Quinn Hughes to the roster as a replacement, but tournament rules prevented the move unless another player was ruled out. With Matthews and the Tkachuk brothers likely playing, Hughes won’t be joining the team.

Canada’s Redemption Quest

Canada is determined to avenge their round-robin loss and reclaim their status as the best in international hockey. Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby will lead the charge, while goaltender Jordan Binnington looks to bounce back after a solid but unspectacular performance in the round robin. Binnington has a 2.60 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage in the tournament, but he’ll need to be at his best to outduel Hellebuyck.

The Last Best-on-Best Game Until 2026

This final marks the last time these two teams will face off in a best-on-best setting until the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. With so much at stake, expect a physical, fast-paced game that showcases the best hockey has to offer.

Projected Lineups

Team Canada

Goaltender : Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Blues)

: Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Blues) Forwards : Connor McDavid (C) – Brayden Point – Mark Stone Sidney Crosby – Nathan MacKinnon – Sam Reinhart Mitch Marner – Anthony Cirelli – Brandon Hagel Brad Marchand – Sam Bennett – Travis Konecny

: Defensemen : Cale Makar – Devon Toews Josh Morrissey – Colton Parayko Travis Sanheim – Drew Doughty

:

Team USA

Goaltender : Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets)

: Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets) Forwards : Auston Matthews (C) – Jack Hughes – Jake Guentzel Matthew Tkachuk – Jack Eichel – Kyle Connor Dylan Larkin – J.T. Miller – Matt Boldy Chris Kreider – Vincent Trocheck – Brock Nelson

: Defensemen : Jaccob Slavin – Brock Faber Noah Hanifin – Jake Sanderson Zach Werenski – Adam Fox

:

How to Stream the Game Without Cable

If you don’t have cable, here are your best options to stream the game live: