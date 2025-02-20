Coinremitter Introduces the “Pricing Widget” Feature, Simplifying Crypto Payment Integration for Businesses

Coinremitter, one of the most popular crypto payment solutions introduced a new feature, focusing on the widespread crypto payment adoption. This solution empowers business owners to accept payments in crypto effortlessly, without requiring any coding expertise.

The new Pricing Widget allows businesses to display product or service pricing plans directly on their websites, enabling customers to make payments in cryptocurrency directly on the website without leaving the platform. This seamless integration ensures a smooth and secure payment experience, enhancing customer satisfaction and boosting conversion rates.

Key Features

Widget Creation Without Coding

This is a feature to build a functional widget, which can be used to display pricing plans on business websites. Business owners can let their customers pay by tapping the widget. The best part about this feature is businesses can add this functionality without knowing the coding. Businesses just need to select a template, set preferences, and publish the widget.

Mobile-Friendly

Considering the smartphone’s domination in the internet browsing space, pricing widgets created from Coinremitter can also support mobile devices. As over 61% of internet traffic comes from mobile devices, you can publish a widget on your website that looks good on mobiles (as well as desktops), allowing your customers to pay from their preferred devices.

Customizations

Coinremitter lets businesses customize the widget according to brand requirements. It is possible to customize texts, call-to-actions, colors, prices, and deliverables to match products or services offered by a business. Business owners can use the ‘Custom CSS’ section for further customizations.

Call to Action (CTA)

Businesses can set calls to action on widget stacks. They can set prices for their products or services on CTA buttons in their preferred currency, allowing customers to pay an equivalent crypto amount by clicking it. Businesses just need to create and publish a widget, the rest process will be handled by Coinremitter smoothly.

Key Benefits

Multiple Layouts: Business owners can choose from multiple widget layouts to start creating their own.

Business owners can choose from multiple widget layouts to start creating their own. Ready-made Code According to Preferences: Business owners can set preferences of colors, texts, and calls to action and get the code accordingly. There is no need to perform coding to create a pricing widget.

Business owners can set preferences of colors, texts, and calls to action and get the code accordingly. There is no need to perform coding to create a pricing widget. Easy Customizations: This tool lets business owners customize the pricing widget with a preview from the editor.

This tool lets business owners customize the pricing widget with a preview from the editor. Vast Customization Abilities: From theme to content, pricing widgets created on this crypto payment platform are completely customizable.

From theme to content, pricing widgets created on this crypto payment platform are completely customizable. Easy Integration Process: Just like widget creation, the integration process is quite easy too. Business owners can copy and paste the provided widget code to the chosen web page.

Just like widget creation, the integration process is quite easy too. Business owners can copy and paste the provided widget code to the chosen web page. Multiple Cryptocurrencies Supported: This tool lets businesses accept payments in any cryptocurrency supported by Coinremitter.

This tool lets businesses accept payments in any cryptocurrency supported by Coinremitter. Lowest Processing Fees: This crypto payment gateway charges the lowest processing fee, which is 0.23%.

The ‘Pricing Widget’ feature is ideal for businesses who want to accept crypto payments for their multiple pricing plans. Both product or service-based businesses can get benefit from this feature. This feature is now live and businesses can log into Coinremitter and use it to offer a convenient crypto payment solution to their customers.

About Coinremitter

Coinremitter is a trusted payment gateway for cryptocurrency that enables businesses to accept payments in multiple cryptocurrencies. With a focus on simplicity, security, and innovation, Coinremitter provides tools and solutions that make crypto payments accessible to everyone.