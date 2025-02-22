Artur Beterbiev Vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 LIVE: Result and Round by Round Updates

Artur Beterbiev makes the first defense of his undisputed light heavyweight championship against Dmitry Bivol in the main event of a jam-packed boxing card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday.
Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs) unified all four major titles with a majority decision victory against Bivol in October. Bivol (22-1, 11 KOs) started strong but faded in the later rounds, allowing Beterbiev to secure the win with scores of 115-113, 116-112, and 114-114 in a highly entertaining bout.
The main event is expected to begin around 6 p.m. ET. Check out our Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2 results page to find out what happened on the undercard.
Artur Beterbiev (21-0) defeated Bivol via majority decision (114-114, 115-113, 116-112) in their previous meeting this past October. Beterbiev became the first undisputed light heavyweight champion in over two decades, holding the WBC, WBO, WBA, IBF, and The Ring light heavyweight championship belts.
Main Card
Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol
Martin Bakole vs. Joseph Parker
Shakur Stevenson vs. Josh Padley
Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz
Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Israil Madrimov
Agit Kabayel def. Zhilei Zhang via KO (R6, 2:29)
Callum Smith def. Joshua Buatsi via unanimous decision (119-110, 115-113, 116-112)
Preliminary Card
Ziyad Almaayouf def. Jonatas Oliveira via decision (60-54)
Mohammed Alakel def. Engel Gomez via decision (60-54)
Our first title fight of the next is set to go, with Joshua Buatsi defending an interim WBO light heavyweight title against Callum Smith.
Fighter Profiles
-
Artur Beterbiev
- Age: 39
- Height: 6’0″ (182 cm)
- Reach: 72.8″ (185 cm)
- Record: 21–0, with an impressive 95% knockout rate
-
Dmitry Bivol
- Age: 33
- Height: 6’0″ (183 cm)
- Reach: 72″ (183 cm)
- Record: 23–1, with 50% of his wins by knockout