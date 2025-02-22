SUBSCRIBE
Artur Beterbiev Vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 LIVE: Result and Round by Round Updates

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 LIV

Artur Beterbiev makes the first defense of his undisputed light heavyweight championship against Dmitry Bivol in the main event of a jam-packed boxing card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday.

WATCHBeterbiev vs. Bivol 2, live anywhere

Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs) unified all four major titles with a majority decision victory against Bivol in October. Bivol (22-1, 11 KOs) started strong but faded in the later rounds, allowing Beterbiev to secure the win with scores of 115-113, 116-112, and 114-114 in a highly entertaining bout.

The main event is expected to begin around 6 p.m. ET on DAZN and PPV.com. Check out our Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2 results page to find out what happened on the undercard.

Artur Beterbiev (21-0) defeated Bivol via majority decision (114-114, 115-113, 116-112) in their previous meeting this past October. Beterbiev became the first undisputed light heavyweight champion in over two decades, holding the WBC, WBO, WBA, IBF, and The Ring light heavyweight championship belts.

Main Card (WATCH LIVE PPV)

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol

Martin Bakole vs. Joseph Parker

Shakur Stevenson vs. Josh Padley

Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Israil Madrimov

Agit Kabayel def. Zhilei Zhang via KO (R6, 2:29)

Callum Smith def. Joshua Buatsi via unanimous decision (119-110, 115-113, 116-112)

Preliminary Card

Ziyad Almaayouf def. Jonatas Oliveira via decision (60-54)

Mohammed Alakel def. Engel Gomez via decision (60-54)

Check out Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2 undercard live blog below:

Our first title fight of the next is set to go, with Joshua Buatsi defending an interim WBO light heavyweight title against Callum Smith.

Fighter Profiles

  • Artur Beterbiev

    • Age: 39
    • Height: 6’0″ (182 cm)
    • Reach: 72.8″ (185 cm)
    • Record: 21–0, with an impressive 95% knockout rate

  • Dmitry Bivol

    • Age: 33
    • Height: 6’0″ (183 cm)
    • Reach: 72″ (183 cm)
    • Record: 23–1, with 50% of his wins by knockout

