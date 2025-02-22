LIVE: Artur Beterbiev Vs Dmitry Bivol 2

The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh is set to host a highly anticipated boxing rematch on Saturday, February 22, as Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol face off to unify all four light heavyweight titles. The event is also known as Riyadh Season’s The Last Crescendo, Fight of the century. Here’s everything about Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol rematch, time, fight card, ppv cost and how to watch.

The rematch between Beterbiev and Bivol 2 is scheduled for Saturday, February 22, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, the same venue that hosted their initial bout. All four major light heavyweight belts (IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO) are at stake, setting the stage for a historic unification.

Beterbiev v Bivol 2 Start Time

Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole will take place on Saturday, February 22 at Riyadh Season’s The Last Crescendo, with the whole card set to be shown live on DAZN.

The main fight card and DAZN broadcast will begin at 7:00pm KSA; 4:00pm GMT; 11:00am ET; 8:00am PT.

Parker against Bakole will start at 12:40am KSA; 9:40pm GMT; 4:40pm ET; 1:40pm PT.

Date : Saturday, February 22

: Saturday, February 22 Time : 7:00pm KSA; 4:00pm GMT; 11:00am ET; 8:00am PT

: 7:00pm KSA; 4:00pm GMT; 11:00am ET; 8:00am PT Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole ringwalks (approx) : 12:40am KSA; 9:40pm GMT; 4:40pm ET; 1:40pm PT

Fight KSA GMT ET PT Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 2:00am 11:00pm 6:00pm 3:00pm Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole 12:40am 9:40pm 4:40pm 1:40pm Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley 11:35pm 8:35pm 3:35pm 12:35am Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz 10:35pm 7:35pm 2:35pm 11:35am Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov 9:40pm 6:40pm 1:40pm 10:40am Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel 8:40pm 5:40pm 12:40pm 9:40am Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith 7:45pm 4:45pm 11:45am 8:45am

Beterbiev v Bivol 2 Fight: How to Watch in UK, USA, Canada, Australia or anywhere

For the best and most affordable streaming option, Fitepass is your top choice. Available to stream from anywhere in the world, Fitepass provides full access to the entire fight card for just $14.99. Don’t miss out—check out Fitepass today and enjoy all the action at an unbeatable price!

Officially in the UK, fans can watch Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2 through DAZN PPV, Sky Sports Box Office, or TNT Sports Box Office, with DAZN pricing the event at £19.99. Live streaming is available via the DAZN app, discovery+, or the Sky Sports Box Office app.

In the United States, the fight is accessible on DAZN PPV for $25.99. Whether you’re in the UK, US, or anywhere else, there are multiple options to catch this epic showdown!

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 PPV Cost

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 and the whole fight card at The Last Crescendo will be available through DAZN Pay-Per-View.

The PPV is available to buy now at £19.99 in UK and $25.99 in US. Buying with DAZN

Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol 2 Fight card

The February 22 event in Riyadh boasts a stacked undercard featuring several high-profile bouts:

Middleweight (WBC title): Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz

Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz Lightweight (WBC title): Shakur Stevenson vs. Josh Padley

Shakur Stevenson vs. Josh Padley Heavyweight: Martin Bakole vs. Joseph Parker

Martin Bakole vs. Joseph Parker Super Welterweight: Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Israil Madrimov

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Israil Madrimov Heavyweight: Zhilei Zhang vs. Agit Kabayel

Zhilei Zhang vs. Agit Kabayel Light Heavyweight: Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith

Notably, Martin Bakole stepped in as a late replacement to face Joseph Parker after Daniel Dubois withdrew due to illness. Additionally, Josh Padley replaced Floyd Schofield in the lightweight title bout against Shakur Stevenson. These changes have not diminished the event’s appeal, as it remains one of the most impressive boxing cards in recent memory.

Fighter Profiles

Artur Beterbiev Age: 39 Height: 6’0″ (182 cm) Reach: 72.8″ (185 cm) Record: 21–0, with an impressive 95% knockout rate

Dmitry Bivol Age: 33 Height: 6’0″ (183 cm) Reach: 72″ (183 cm) Record: 23–1, with 50% of his wins by knockout



Riyadh Season’s The Last Crescendo

This event underscores Saudi Arabia’s strategic efforts to position itself as a global hub for major sporting events, aligning with the Vision 2030 initiative aimed at diversifying the economy and enhancing international prestige. The Public Investment Fund (PIF) has been instrumental in this endeavor, investing heavily in various sports sectors. Notably, PIF recently acquired a minority stake in the sports streaming service DAZN, further expanding its influence in sports broadcasting.

Hosting high-profile events like Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2 not only boosts local tourism and economy but also showcases Saudi Arabia’s commitment to becoming a central figure in the global sports arena.

In their first encounter, Beterbiev secured a majority decision victory in a closely contested match. The judges’ scores were 116–112, 115–113, and 114–114, sparking debates among fans and analysts. This win made Beterbiev the first undisputed light heavyweight champion since Roy Jones Jr. in 2002. The upcoming rematch offers Bivol a chance to reclaim his titles and settle the score.

The Kingdom Arena, inaugurated in 2023, has rapidly become a premier venue for major sporting events. It has hosted significant boxing matches, including the first Beterbiev vs. Bivol fight and heavyweight clashes like Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk. The arena also serves as a regular venue for Saudi Pro League football matches, accommodating up to 30,000 spectators in its football configuration.