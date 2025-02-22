Beterbiev Vs. Bivol 2 Live Boxing Streams, Cheapest PPV Deals, How To Watch

The highly anticipated rematch between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev – dubbed The Last Crescendo – for the undisputed world light heavyweight title is not only one of the best pound-for-pound fights of 2025 but also features arguably the highest-quality boxing card of the century. Beterbiev won a razor-thin decision in their first meeting in October, and now Bivol is seeking revenge. You can watch Bivol vs Beterbiev 2 live streams from anywhere via Fitepass.

Dmitry Bivol is determined to avenge his lone professional defeat when he faces undisputed light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev in a rematch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday. The first fight was a closely contested battle, with Beterbiev securing a majority decision victory. This time, Bivol is focused on reclaiming his status as the top fighter in the division.

The event has faced some setbacks, with Daniel Dubois withdrawing from his IBF heavyweight title defense against Joseph Parker due to illness. Stepping in as a replacement is Martin Bakole, a highly-rated Congolese fighter, who will face Parker in a non-title bout. Additionally, Floyd Schofield Jr. pulled out of his fight with WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson, leading to Josh Padley stepping in as a late replacement.

Despite these changes, the card remains stacked with world-class talent, including British middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz challenging WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames.

Where to watch Bivol vs Beterbiev 2 at Cheap PPV

Platform: Fitepass

Fitepass Price: $9.99

$9.99 Availability: Worldwide

Fitepass offers an affordable and accessible way to watch the entire fight card live from anywhere. Don’t miss this epic showdown – tune in via Fitepass and enjoy all the action for just $9.99.

Fight Schedule and UK Times

The event kicks off at 16:45 GMT, with Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith opening the card. Here’s the expected running order and UK times:

16:45 GMT: Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith – Light-Heavyweight

Full Fight Card

Here’s the complete lineup for the stacked event:

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 – Undisputed Light-Heavyweight World Titles Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole – Heavyweight Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley – WBC Lightweight World Title Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz – WBC Middleweight World Title Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov – Light-Middleweight Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel – Heavyweight Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith – Light-Heavyweight

