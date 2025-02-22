How to Watch Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 Fight: Ringwalk Times for USA, UK, Canada, Australia, NZ

Boxing fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the highly anticipated rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light-heavyweight titles. The fight, taking place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is part of a stacked card that promises to deliver unforgettable action.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the fight, including ringwalk times for the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as a preview of the main event and undercard.

Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 Date, Venue, TV Channel

Date: Saturday, February 22

Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Live Streaming: Fitepass Anywhere

This rematch comes just four months after their first encounter, where Beterbiev claimed a controversial majority decision to unify all four major titles in the 175-pound division. Now, Bivol is determined to reclaim his glory, making this a must-watch event for boxing enthusiasts.

Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 Ringwalks Times

The main event ringwalk is expected to begin around 6:00 PM ET, but this may vary depending on the duration of the undercard fights. Below are the start times for the main event and undercard in different time zones:

Main Event Ringwalk Times

Country Time Zone Start Time USA Eastern Time (ET) 6:00 PM ET USA Pacific Time (PT) 3:00 PM PT UK Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 11:00 PM GMT Canada Eastern Time (ET) 6:00 PM ET Canada Pacific Time (PT) 3:00 PM PT Australia Australian Eastern Time (AET) 9:00 AM AET (Feb 23) New Zealand New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) 11:00 AM NZST (Feb 23)

Undercard Start Times

Country Time Zone Start Time USA Eastern Time (ET) 1:00 PM ET USA Pacific Time (PT) 10:00 AM PT UK Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 6:00 PM GMT Canada Eastern Time (ET) 1:00 PM ET Canada Pacific Time (PT) 10:00 AM PT Australia Australian Eastern Time (AET) 4:00 AM AET (Feb 23) New Zealand New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) 6:00 AM NZST (Feb 23)

How to Watch Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 Live Stream | Pay Per View

Fitepass is available to stream from anywhere in the world and provides full access to the entire fight card for $14.99.

Officially in the UK, fans can watch Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2 through DAZN PPV, Sky Sports Box Office, or TNT Sports Box Office, with DAZN pricing the event at £19.99. Live streaming is available via the DAZN app, discovery+, or the Sky Sports Box Office app.

In the United States, the fight is accessible on DAZN PPV for $25.99. Whether you’re in the UK, US, or anywhere else, there are multiple options to catch this epic showdown!

Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 Fight Preview

Artur Beterbiev

Age: 39

39 Height: 6’0”

6’0” Reach: 72.8”

72.8” Record: 21-0 (20 KOs)

21-0 (20 KOs) KO/TKO Percentage: 95%

Beterbiev is one of the most feared fighters in boxing, known for his devastating power and relentless pressure. In their first fight, he started slowly but turned up the heat in the later rounds to secure a controversial decision win.

Dmitry Bivol

Age: 33

33 Height: 6’0”

6’0” Reach: 72”

72” Record: 22-1 (11 KOs)

22-1 (11 KOs) KO/TKO Percentage: 50%

Bivol, a technically gifted boxer, is determined to avenge his loss and reclaim his status as the top light-heavyweight. His camp has been vocal about their dissatisfaction with the scoring in the first fight, adding extra motivation for this rematch.

The first fight was a closely contested battle, with Bivol controlling the early rounds and Beterbiev dominating the latter half. This time, Beterbiev is expected to come out more aggressively, while Bivol will rely on his superior boxing skills and footwork to outmaneuver his opponent.

Full Fight Card

The event features a stacked undercard, including: