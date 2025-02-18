Scotties Tournament of Hearts Live: Schedule, Where to Watch, Curling on TV

The 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, Canada’s premier national women’s curling championship, is underway from February 14 to 23 at the historic Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ontario. This year’s tournament brings together the best women’s curling teams from across the country, all vying for the coveted title and the chance to represent Canada on the global stage.

Here’s everything about 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts live tv channel, standings, schedule and how to watch every round game from anywhere.

WATCH Live: Scotties 2025 Streaming Anywhere

Scotties Tournament of Hearts Live info:

What : Scotties Tournament of Hearts (STOH)

: Scotties Tournament of Hearts (STOH) When : February 14–23, 2025

: February 14–23, 2025 Where : Fort William Gardens, Thunder Bay, Ontario

: Fort William Gardens, Thunder Bay, Ontario TV Channel : TSN (Canada)

: TSN (Canada) Live Streaming: Curling World OTT (global)

The 2025 Scotties will feature 18 teams divided into two pools of nine. Each team will compete in a round-robin format within their pool, with the top three teams from each pool advancing to the playoffs. The playoff stage includes the Page Playoff system, culminating in the championship final on Sunday, February 23.

How to watch 2025 Scotties Curling in Canada

As the official broadcaster, TSN will provide comprehensive coverage of the tournament. Fans can watch every draw live on TSN’s TV channels or stream the action online via the TSN app or website.

WATCH: Scotties Curling Live Streaming Anywhere

How Can I watch Scotties Tournament of Hearts in US

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in the U.S. However, curling fans south of the border can still catch all the action through Curling World OTT, a global streaming platform. No VPN or cable subscription is required—simply sign up for a pay-per-view plan and enjoy the games on any device.

Where Can I watch Scotties Tournament of Hearts Anywhere

For international fans, Curling World OTT is the go-to platform to stream the 2025 Scotties. The service offers high-quality streams and flexible viewing options, making it easy to follow your favorite teams no matter where you are.

2025 Scotties Curling Standings

STANDINGS Pool A Team (Skip) Wins Losses Canada (Rachel Homan) 4 0 British Columbia (Corryn Brown) 4 1 Alberta (Kayla Skrlik) 3 2 Saskatchewan (Nancy Martin) 3 2 Alberta (Selena Sturmay) 2 2 New Brunswick (Melissa Adams) 2 2 Prince Edward Island (Jane DiCarlo) 1 3 Northern Ontario (Krista McCarville) 1 4 Nunavut (Julia Weagle) 0 4 Pool B Team (Skip) Wins Losses Nova Scotia (Christina Black) 3 1 Ontario (Danielle Inglis) 3 1 Quebec (Laurie St-Georges) 3 1 Manitoba (Kerri Einarson) 2 1 Manitoba (Kate Cameron) 2 1 Northwest Territories (Kerry Galusha) 1 2 Yukon (Bayly Scoffin) 1 2 Manitoba (Kaitlyn Lawes) 1 3 Newfoundland and Labrador (Brooke Godsland) 0 4

2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Full Schedule

Round-Robin Draws

Draw 1 : Friday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT Northern Ontario vs. Saskatchewan Canada vs. Prince Edward Island Alberta (Skrlik) vs. New Brunswick Alberta (Sturmay) vs. British Columbia

: Friday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT Draw 2 : Saturday, Feb. 15, 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT Manitoba (Lawes) vs. Quebec Manitoba (Cameron) vs. Northwest Territories Manitoba (Einarson) vs. Newfoundland and Labrador Nova Scotia vs. Ontario

: Saturday, Feb. 15, 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT Draw 3 : Saturday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT Alberta (Sturmay) vs. Nunavut Alberta (Skrlik) vs. British Columbia Canada vs. Northern Ontario Saskatchewan vs. Prince Edward Island

: Saturday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

(Additional draws continue through Thursday, February 20.)

Playoffs

Page 1/2 Qualifier : Friday, Feb. 21, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

: Friday, Feb. 21, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Page 3/4 Qualifier : Friday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

: Friday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT Page 3/4 Game : Saturday, Feb. 22, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

: Saturday, Feb. 22, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Page 1/2 Game : Saturday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

: Saturday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT Semifinal : Sunday, Feb. 23, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

: Sunday, Feb. 23, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Final: Sunday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Scotties Curling Game recap:

Homan Stays Perfect, Tops Pool A

Rachel Homan’s Ottawa Curling Club rink extended their winning streak to 16 consecutive games at the Scotties, dating back to last year’s undefeated championship run. On Monday, Homan defeated Saskatchewan’s Nancy Martin 9-6 to remain alone atop Pool A with a 4-0 record.

Homan praised her team’s performance, particularly vice Tracy Fleury, who posted an impressive 99% accuracy rating in the win. “We couldn’t have won that game without her playing 99,” Homan said. “There were a lot of team shots out there.”

The game’s turning point came in the ninth end, where front-end brushers Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes set up Homan for a crucial two-point score, giving her team a 9-6 lead heading into the final end. “It was a front-end deuce in nine. You don’t hear that every day,” Homan remarked.

St-Georges Upsets Einarson, Shakes Up Pool B

In Pool B, Quebec’s Laurie St-Georges delivered a statement win, defeating Manitoba’s Kerri Einarson 9-6. The victory moved St-Georges into a three-way tie for first place in the pool with Ontario’s Danielle Inglis and Nova Scotia’s Christina Black, all sitting at 3-1.

Einarson, a four-time Scotties champion, dropped to 2-2, joining Manitoba’s Kate Cameron in a crowded field of five teams with one loss in Pool B. “It’s definitely not clear-cut,” said St-Georges’ third, Jamie Sinclair. “Anything can happen.”

Other Key Results