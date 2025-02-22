How to watch Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley: Undercard for Beterbiev vs Bivol 2

Boxing fans are in for a thrilling night as Shakur Stevenson defends his WBC lightweight title against late replacement Josh Padley. Originally scheduled to face Floyd Schofield, Stevenson will now take on the undefeated British fighter after Schofield withdrew due to illness. The fight is part of a stacked card headlined by Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2, taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WATCH: Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley Fight

Here’s everything you need to know about when, where, and how to watch the Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley fight, including live streaming details, TV channel info, and fight preview.

When and Where is Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley?

Date: Saturday, February 22

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET | 7:30 a.m. PT

Main Event Start Time (approx.): 6 p.m. ET | 3 p.m. PT

Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Live Streaming: Watch Stevenson vs Padley Live

Stevenson and Padley are expected to make their way to the ring around 3:30 p.m. ET, depending on the duration of the undercard fights. The event promises to be a night of high-stakes boxing action, with multiple title fights on the card.

Where to watch Stevenson vs Padley Fight

The Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley fight will be available live on DAZN and Fitepass.

Live Stream Options:

Fitepass:

Price: $14.99 (available anywhere)

DAZN:

PPV Price: $25.99

$25.99 Subscription Options: Monthly: 19.99(12−monthcontract)or 19.99 ( 12 − m o n t h co n t r a c t ) or 24.99 (month-to-month) Annual: $224.99



How to Access:

Visit the DAZN or Fitepass website or app.

Purchase the Pay-Per-View event or subscribe to the platform.

Enjoy the fight live from anywhere in the world.

Why is Floyd Schofield Out?

Floyd Schofield was forced to withdraw from the fight due to illness, leaving Shakur Stevenson without an opponent. In a surprising turn of events, Josh Padley, a relatively unknown British fighter, was handpicked as a replacement. According to reports, Padley’s impressive performance against Mark Chamberlain last September caught the attention of HE Turki Alalshikh, who personally selected him for this opportunity.

Fight Preview: Stevenson vs Padley

Shakur Stevenson

Nationality: American

American Age: 27

27 Height: 5’8”

5’8” Reach: 68”

68” Record: 22-0 (10 KOs)

Shakur Stevenson is one of the most technically gifted fighters in boxing today. The undefeated WBC lightweight champion is known for his slick southpaw style, exceptional footwork, and defensive prowess. Stevenson has faced top-tier competition throughout his career and is a heavy favorite heading into this fight.

Josh Padley

Nationality: British

British Age: 29

29 Record: 15-0 (4 KOs)

Josh Padley, an electrician by trade, is stepping into the ring on just four days’ notice. Despite his limited preparation time, Padley brings an undefeated record and a reputation for being a tough, durable fighter. While he lacks the experience of Stevenson, Padley’s determination and grit could make him a dangerous opponent.

Odds and Expectations

Shakur Stevenson: -4000 favorite

-4000 favorite Josh Padley: +1400 underdog

Stevenson is heavily favored to win, but Padley’s underdog story adds an intriguing layer to this matchup. Can Padley pull off a shocking upset, or will Stevenson continue his dominance in the lightweight division?

Undercard Highlights

The event features a stacked undercard, including:

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 (Main Event)

(Main Event) Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole

Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov

Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel

Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith

Each fight brings its own excitement, making this one of the most anticipated boxing events of the year. Unfortunately, Daniel Dubois was forced to withdraw from the fight after falling ill just days before the event. The Co-main event is set for Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole

Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley is a fascinating matchup, with Stevenson looking to defend his title and Padley aiming to make a name for himself on the global stage. Whether you’re tuning in for the main event or the stacked undercard, this is a night of boxing you won’t want to miss.