Where to watch Parker vs Bakole fight: Start Time, Preview, TV Channel Info

The heavyweight boxing scene has taken an unexpected turn as Daniel Dubois has withdrawn from his highly anticipated fight against Joseph Parker due to an undisclosed illness. Stepping into the spotlight as Dubois’ replacement is Martin Bakole, a formidable contender with an impressive record. The fight is part of a stacked card headlined by Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2, set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Watch: Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole Anywhere

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole, the start time, TV channel info, and more.

When and Where is Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole?

Date: Saturday, February 22

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 10 a.m. PT

Main Event Start Time (approx.): 6 p.m. ET | 3 p.m. PT

Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Live Stream anywhere: Checkout Fitepass.

The event will feature a thrilling undercard leading up to the main event, with Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole serving as one of the key matchups. Fans can expect the fighters to make their way to the ring around 6 p.m. ET, depending on the duration of the earlier bouts.

Why Was Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker Cancelled?

Daniel Dubois was forced to withdraw from the fight after falling ill just days before the event. Medical professionals assessed his condition and deemed him unfit to compete, leading to his withdrawal. This news came as a disappointment to fans, especially following Floyd Schofield’s withdrawal from his bout against Shakur Stevenson on the same card.

Martin Bakole, a rising star in the heavyweight division, has stepped in as a last-minute replacement, ensuring the fight card remains as exciting as ever.

Who is Martin Bakole?

Martin Bakole, a Congolese heavyweight now based in Scotland, brings an impressive record to the ring. Standing at 6’6″ and weighing 280lbs, Bakole boasts a professional record of 21-1, with 16 knockouts to his name.

Since his professional debut in 2014, Bakole has consistently proven his power and skill. His only loss came in 2018 against Michael Hunter, but he has since bounced back with 10 consecutive victories, including notable wins over Carlos Takam and Jared Anderson.

Bakole’s aggressive style and knockout power make him a dangerous opponent for Joseph Parker, who will need to be at his best to secure a victory.

How to Watch Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The card is being streamed on DAZN for $46.99 from 4.30am on Sunday morning. Checkout Fitepass for cheap streaming for Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole fight expected to get under way around 10.30am.

The entire fight card, including Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole and the headline bout between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, will be available live on DAZN Pay-Per-View.

PPV Cost:

UK: £19.99

£19.99 US: $25.99

$25.99 New Zealand: $46.99

How to Access:

Visit the DAZN website or app. Purchase the Pay-Per-View event. Enjoy the fight live from anywhere in the world.

Extra Benefits with DAZN PPV: