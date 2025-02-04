Ekoten Tekstil Advances Sustainable Textile Production with AI Technology

Ekoten Tekstil, a subsidiary of Sun Tekstil and a key player in textile manufacturing, is enhancing sustainability and efficiency by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its production processes. Through AI-driven defect detection, the company ensures higher fabric quality while minimising waste, reinforcing its leadership in sustainable textile manufacturing. This cutting-edge technology allows for real-time monitoring, improving accuracy and significantly lowering the industry’s environmental impact.

“Our AI-driven systems allow us to detect and correct textile defects before they lead to unnecessary reprocessing, reducing waste and optimising resource use,” said Sabri Ünlütürk, Vice Chairman of the Board of Sun Tekstil and Ekoten Tekstil. “This technology strengthens both efficiency and sustainability in our manufacturing processes.”

Using AI to Reduce Water Consumption in Textile Manufacturing

The textile sector is one of the most water-dependent industries, with dyeing and finishing processes contributing to nearly 20% of global industrial water pollution. Ekoten Tekstil’s AI technology helps tackle this issue by identifying defects earlier in production, reducing the need for re-dyeing and reprocessing, and thereby cutting water usage.

With climate change exacerbating drought conditions worldwide, industries must take greater responsibility for water conservation. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), droughts impact 55 million people globally each year, intensifying water shortages across multiple sectors. By enhancing efficiency and reducing excess water use, Ekoten Tekstil contributes to broader sustainability initiatives.

Commitment to Sustainability and Diversity

Ekoten Tekstil’s sustainability efforts extend beyond resource conservation. The company has once again secured an A rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Climate Change assessment, surpassing the global textile industry average of B and the worldwide average of C. Furthermore, it has consistently maintained an A/Leadership rating in the CDP Supplier Engagement Ranking for three consecutive years, cementing its place as one of the world’s top sustainable supply chain leaders.

In addition to environmental responsibility, Ekoten Tekstil is also dedicated to fostering an inclusive workplace. Women play vital roles across leadership and production, reinforcing the company’s commitment to diversity and ethical business practices.

“Innovation is not just about technology—it’s also about fostering an inclusive and forward-thinking workplace,” Ünlütürk said. “At Ekoten Tekstil, we believe that sustainable success comes from both operational advancements and a diverse, empowered workforce.”

By continuously investing in AI, sustainability, and workplace inclusivity, Ekoten Tekstil is shaping the future of textile manufacturing with responsible and forward-thinking practices.