England vs. France Live: Six Nations 2025 | TV channel, streaming, kickoff time

The Six Nations Championship is one of the most anticipated rugby events in the world, and the 2025 edition promises to deliver thrilling moments on the pitch. As teams from England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales battle it out for supremacy, rugby fans are eager to catch every match, especially the high-stakes showdown between England and France. If you’re wondering how to stream the England vs France match in the Six Nations 2025, here’s a guide to all the available options.

Live Streaming anywhere: Signup For Live Stream

England vs. France: When and where?

England hosts France at Twickenham on Saturday, Feb. 8. Kickoff is set for 4:45 p.m. GMT local time, which makes it a 11:45 a.m. ET or 8:45 a.m. PT kickoff in the US and Canada, and a 3:45 a.m. AEDT start in the early hours of Sunday, Feb. 9, in Australia.

How To Watch England vs. France in the US

Select Six Nations matches this season are being broadcast in the US on NBC, but this match isn’t one of them. The good news is that streaming service Peacock is showing every match of the tournament live in the US. You’ll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch games live.

How To Watch England vs. France in the UK

Rugby fans in the UK are once again among the luckiest in the world, with all matches of the 2025 Six Nations set to be shown live on free-to-air networks BBC and ITV. This means viewers in the UK will be able to stream every game for free on ITVX and BBC iPlayer. This match will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 4:15 p.m. GMT.

How To Watch England vs. France in Canada

If you want to stream Six Nations games live in Canada, subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the tournament this season.

Live Streaming anywhere: Signup For Live Stream

The Six Nations Championship is broadcast through various media channels across different regions, and each country has its own official broadcasting partners. Here’s a breakdown of the key channels where you can stream the England vs France match.

United Kingdom:

BBC Sport : BBC has the rights to broadcast live Six Nations matches, including the England vs France game. You can stream it for free on their BBC iPlayer platform, which is available on most devices like smart TVs, phones, and laptops.

: BBC has the rights to broadcast live Six Nations matches, including the England vs France game. You can stream it for free on their BBC iPlayer platform, which is available on most devices like smart TVs, phones, and laptops. ITV Sport: ITV also holds the rights to show Six Nations rugby, and you can stream their coverage via the ITVX service (formerly known as ITV Hub). This is a free streaming option available to UK residents.

France:

France TV: In France, the official broadcaster for the Six Nations is France Télévisions, which offers free live streaming on its website or via the France TV app. Fans in France can catch the match on their desktop or mobile devices.

Ireland:

RTE Sport: Irish viewers can stream Six Nations matches, including England vs France, on RTE Player. RTE Sport provides free live coverage for fans in Ireland, accessible via the RTE app or their website.

Italy:

Rai Sport: For those in Italy, Rai Sport offers free streaming of the Six Nations games. You can access it on their official streaming service, RaiPlay.

United States:

Peacock TV : In the US, Peacock TV is the official streaming service for the Six Nations Championship. You will need a subscription to access the live broadcasts.

: In the US, Peacock TV is the official streaming service for the Six Nations Championship. You will need a subscription to access the live broadcasts. NBC Sports: NBC Sports also offers live streaming of the Six Nations on their website and app, but Peacock TV is the primary service for the rugby event.

Australia:

Stan Sport: Australian rugby fans can stream Six Nations matches, including England vs France, through Stan Sport, which requires a subscription. Stan Sport offers high-quality coverage and streaming across all major platforms.

Another exciting way to enjoy the England vs France match is by attending or hosting a watch party. Many pubs, bars, and sports clubs around the world will be showing the match live. This option provides a fantastic atmosphere to watch the game with fellow rugby fans, enjoy food and drinks, and cheer on your favorite team.

The Six Nations 2025 clash between England and France is set to be one of the most exciting fixtures of the tournament, and with multiple streaming options available, rugby fans will have no trouble finding a way to watch the action live. Whether you choose to stream on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Peacock TV, or other regional services, you can expect high-quality coverage and expert commentary.

Whichever platform you choose, make sure to get your stream ready ahead of time, so you don’t miss a second of the thrilling rugby action!