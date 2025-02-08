SUBSCRIBE
Italy vs. Wales Live: Six Nations 2025 | TV channel, streaming, kickoff time

Here how to watch Italy v Wales Live in canada and US FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Six Nations today

Italy vs. Wales Live

The 2025 Six Nations continues this weekend as Italy host Wales in a pivotal showdown at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico. With both teams seeking redemption after opening-round defeats, this match is already being billed as a potential Wooden Spoon decider. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the action live.

When and Where?

  • Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
  • Time: 2:15 p.m. GMT
  • Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Italy displayed resilience in their opener against Scotland, with fly-half Tommaso Allan slotting four penalties and a conversion. However, their inability to breach Scotland’s defense highlighted ongoing struggles. Wales, meanwhile, endured a brutal 44-10 defeat to France, leaving them desperate to reignite confidence. A 14th consecutive loss for Wales would deepen their crisis, while Italy eyes a rare Six Nations victory.

How to watch Italy vs Wales six nations rugby in Canada

  • Streaming Service: DAZN (exclusive rights).

How to watch Italy vs Wales six nations rugby in The US

  • TV Channel/Stream: Peacock (all Six Nations matches)
    • Peacock subscriptions start at 7.99/month(ad−supported)or13.99/month (ad-free).
    • Alternate options: CNBC (select games) via Fubo or Sling TV.
  • VPN Tip: Use NordVPN to access Peacock if abroad.
How to Watch Italy vs Wales Worldwide

United Kingdom

  • TV Channels: BBC One (English), S4C (Welsh-language)
  • Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, S4C Online, ITVX
  • Cost: Free with valid UK TV license.

Australia

  • Streaming Service: Stan Sport (ad-free)
    • Requires Stan subscription (12/month)+Sportadd−on(15/month).

South Africa

  • TV/Stream: SuperSport (broadcast and streaming).

New Zealand

  • TV/Stream: Sky Sport or Sky Sport Now ($29.99/week).

Team News

  • Italy: Fly-half Tommaso Allan remains pivotal after his clinical kicking against Scotland. Expect adjustments to unlock Wales’ vulnerable defense.
  • Wales: Reeling from their thrashing by France, Warren Gatland’s side must address defensive frailties and inject creativity. Key players like Aaron Wainwright (if fit) could be crucial.

Weekend Six Nations Fixtures

Saturday, February 8

  • Italy vs Wales – 2:15 p.m. GMT
  • England vs France – 4:45 p.m. GMT

Sunday, February 9

  • Scotland vs Ireland – 3:00 p.m. GMT

Prediction: A tense, low-scoring affair, but Wales’ experience might edge it—if they rediscover their mojo.

