Exclusive Mobility Discount for UK Veterans – Here’s What You Need to Know

A UK-based mobility care company has introduced an exclusive discount for veterans who have served in the UK Armed Forces.

Liverpool-based Halton Stairlifts has launched this initiative to make mobility support more accessible and affordable for those who need it most.

This special offer is designed to help veterans maintain their independence, ensuring they can continue living safely and comfortably in their own homes.

The transition to civilian life often comes with mobility challenges, particularly for those facing long-term health conditions.

Neil McKenzie, owner of Halton Stairlifts, said:

“As a company that values independence and accessibility, we believe it is our duty to support those who have served our country.

“This initiative is our way of giving back to the veteran community, ensuring they have access to reliable and affordable stairlifts.”

Through this initiative, Halton Stairlifts strengthens its commitment to delivering affordable, high-quality mobility solutions with excellent customer service.

In addition to the discount, the company provides flexible payment plans in collaboration with trusted financial providers, ensuring that both straight and curved stairlifts are within reach for more veterans.

“We understand the sacrifices veterans have made for our country, and we want to express our gratitude in a meaningful way,” said McKenzie.

“Our goal is to provide practical, cost-effective solutions that allow them to stay safe and independent in their own homes.”

