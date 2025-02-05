The global robotics industry has seen significant fluctuations in recent years, with a pandemic-driven surge followed by a sharp decline in 2022 and stagnation in 2024. However, a strong recovery is on the horizon, with double-digit growth projected over the next five years—driven largely by advancements in AI-powered robotics.

According to data from Stocklytics.com, the global AI robotics market is expected to skyrocket by 280%, reaching an estimated $64 billion by the end of the decade.

AI Robotics to Outpace Broader Robotics Market Growth

AI-driven robotics is emerging as a dominant force within the industry, growing at nearly four times the pace of the overall robotics sector. Since 2020, the market has quadrupled, fueled by increasing demand across both consumer and industrial applications.

AI-powered robots, with their ability to learn, adapt, and execute complex tasks, have become indispensable in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics. Additionally, advancements in autonomous vehicles, smart factories, and personal robotics are further propelling market expansion, solidifying AI robotics as the next major tech boom.

According to a Statista Market Insights survey, the AI robotics industry was valued at around $5 billion five years ago. That figure has skyrocketed by 350% since then, reaching $22.5 billion last year. However, the market projections for the following years are just as impressive. Statista expects the entire segment to continue growing by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3% in the next five years, resulting in a market volume of $64.3 billion by 2030.

This means the AI robotics market size will grow by an average of $7 billion per year, a figure that outpaced the broader robotics industry by a significant margin. Statistics show the AI robotics sector will grow four times faster than the overall robotics industry, which is set to increase by 58% and hit a $73 billion value in this period.

China and Japan Leading AI Robotics Growth with 300% and 280% Growth Rates

Although all major AI robotics markets will see impressive triple-digit growth rates, China and Japan top in five-year growth. Both countries enjoy strong government support and huge investments in tech innovation, positioning them as global leaders in automation.

While China’s massive manufacturing sector drives demand for industrial robots, Japan’s aging population is fueling the need for those used in healthcare and caregiving. Both countries also heavily invest in AI and robotics to keep their competitive edge in the global market.

According to Statista, China’s AI robotics sector will explode by 300% and hit a $9.1 billion value by the end of a decade. Japan follows closely, with a 280% growth and $2.7 billion in revenue. Although equally impressive, other top markets will see smaller growth rates. In comparison, the US AI robotics sector is projected to grow by 264% and hit a $20.4 billion value by 2030. Germany and the United Kingdom follow with 271% and 261% growth rates and market sizes of $2.6 billion and $2.3 billion, respectively.