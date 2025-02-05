Trends and Considerations Hint Towards Future and Direction of Financial Sector

The financial sector is evolving. So, let’s take a look at some of the key trends and considerations that could signal the future and direction of the industry.

Improved Security

In the age of technology, security is arguably more important now than ever before. With this in mind, brands and platforms that handle personal and private information are expected to have a renewed focus on their security models. This especially goes for those who hold and store payment information. For example, when players try their hand at games on Betfair, such as the Starburst casino slot game, they will be able to place bets throughout the game. This is because Betfair uses a digital wallet, where users can store their payment card details in their online profile, so that they don’t need to exit the game to deposit more in their account, making the gameplay more immersive.

With this in mind, platforms like this are often ISO27001 certified, which means that the necessary security management, policies, standards and procedures have been identified and deployed to protect users. Another assurance is PCI certification, which ensures that payment card data is stored and used in line with the necessary security protocol. In addition, such platforms are also beginning to use the same level of security that you’d typically associate with online banking platforms or firms providing financial services. This additional attention to security protects both the brand and the consumer against the risk of potential data breaches.

Streamlined and Pivoted Services

It goes without saying that the financial sector, and indeed the overall economy, has had a difficult time of late. In response to this, financial services are beginning to streamline and pivot their services to achieve a more targeted approach.

For example, HSBC has recently announced that it will be closing down key arms of its investment banking in the UK, Europe and America, including its mergers and acquisitions advisory and its equity capital markets businesses. This is indicative of a larger operational overhaul that attempts to simplify and focus HSBC’s efforts on areas where it can achieve a strong competitive edge.

Renewed Interest in Green Finance

One of the key focuses of the 2025 World Economic Forum was climate change, due to the estimate that human-caused environmental changes amounted to £2.9 trillion in damages over the last 25 years. However, trying to get to net-zero by 2050 requires investment – businesses will need to invest in new products, equipment, and so on – and that’s where the financial sector and green finance could be crucial to keeping the Paris Agreement on track.

From banks, green finance could be to underwrite corporate bonds or could provide a syndicated loan. However, this may be considered high risk. With this in mind, it is expected that there will be a renewed focus on creating partnerships between the public and private sectors in order to influence and encourage the provision of green finance. This essentially will allow the risk to be shared, increasing the potential for green investments, and ultimately boosting progress in hitting environmental targets.

There you have it – just a few of the key trends emerging from the financial sector. As you can see, security, selectivity in direction, and the environment are some of the key considerations for the future, which will attempt to protect, stabilise, and humanise the industry.