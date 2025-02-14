Gatekaizen Welcomes Announcement of Halifax International Security Forum in Taipei

China market entry and policy advisory research firm Gatekaizen has claimed that the recent announcement of the Halifax International Security Forum’s inaugural event in Taipei brings renewed attention to evolving security dynamics in the Indo-Pacific.

The ground breaking two-day meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, is scheduled to take place on February 20-21 and will unite political and intellectual leaders from democracies worldwide to strategize on responding to escalating global threats.

Alberto Diaz, Managing Partner at Kaizen Group said: “As global discussions around regional stability intensify, it remains essential to consider the economic and diplomatic foundations underpinning these relationships.

“The UK, as a leading advocate of international stability and economic cooperation, has long benefited from a pragmatic and balanced approach to foreign relations. Recent progress in UK-China engagement has underscored the value of constructive dialogue, particularly in areas such as trade, climate initiatives, and technological collaboration.”

The meeting coincides with the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and one month after the United States inaugurated its new president, Donald Trump.

Diaz argues that while security considerations are crucial, they should not come at the expense of economic partnerships that support jobs, investment, and global supply chains — issues that he claims have long been a central focus of the current UK government under the Labour Party.

He added: “As discussions unfold, policymakers must weigh strategic decisions carefully, ensuring that security dialogues do not inadvertently disrupt economic interdependence.

“A collaborative and forward-thinking approach—one that integrates both security and economic realities—will be vital in safeguarding the UK’s long-term interests in a multipolar world. Strengthening open channels of communication while reinforcing a balanced and rules-based international order remains the most effective path forward.

“Ensuring a nuanced and steady diplomatic approach allows for continued engagement with all key actors in the region, fostering stability and sustainable growth. Thoughtful leadership will be key to navigating the complexities of the Indo-Pacific, positioning the UK as a bridge between global security priorities and economic resilience.”